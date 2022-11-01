Lupita Nyong’o cast in ‘A Quiet Place’ spinoff

The Oscar winner is set to star in a new installment of the popular horror franchise titled "A Quiet Place: Day One."

Lupita Nyong’o is once again entering the horror genre. The Academy Award-winning actress is set to star in “A Quiet Place: Day One,” the latest film in the popular “A Quiet Place” franchise.

While details remain under wraps about the upcoming film, Variety confirms the idea behind the film comes from John Krasinksi, who directed and co-starred in the first film. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are attached to produce the film, as well as Krasinski and Allyson Seeger under his Sunday Night banner.

The first film in the franchise, “A Quiet Place,” premiered in 2018 to instant critical acclaim and box office success, proving to be a hit for Paramount. The film’s basic premise features a post-apocalyptic planet Earth where blind aliens have taken control. To find their prey, the monsters use echolocation, forcing the humans into a life of almost complete silence in order to survive.

Lupita Nyong’o, at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere Oct. 26, 2022, is set to star in “A Quiet Place: Day One,” the latest film in “A Quiet Place” franchise. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The sequel, “A Quiet Place 2,” was also another home run when it premiered in 2021, becoming the first film since the COVID-19 pandemic to surpass $100 million at the U.S. box office.

The casting of Nyong’o in the latest installment comes during a busy time for the “Us” actress, as she is gearing up for the Nov.11 world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” reprising her role of Nakia.

As theGrio previously reported, the actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter last month and broke down her experience shooting the film without the late Chadwick Boseman, who originated the titular role in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) project.

“Losing your centerpiece, everything changed. When you say the world rotated around him, it revolved around him, it did.”

