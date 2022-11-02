Prime Video drops trailer for ‘Riches’ Black family drama series from ‘HTGAWM’ writers

Abby Ajayi's new series takes viewers into the lives of the Richards as they struggle internally for control of their empire.

Your next binge watch may be just a month away: Prime Video just dropped the official trailer for “Riches,” its brand new Black family drama series centered around the successful and lavish Richards family.

The upcoming show comes from the mind of Abby Ajayi, who wrote on popular dramas such as Shondaland’s “How To Get Away With Murder” and “Inventing Anna.” Per the official description, the series “follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down.”

Acclaimed actress Deborah Ayorinde, known for playing on the Prime Video horror show, “Them,” will now star on its new Black family drama, “Riches.” (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

“As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control,” the official description concludes.

Joining the cast alongside Quarshie are Deborah Ayorinde (“Them”), Sarah Niles (“I May Destroy You”), Adeyinka Akinrinade (“Top Boy”), Ola Orebiyi (“Cherry”), Nneka Okoye (“Grantchester”) and Emmanuel Imani (“Cobra”).

The “Riches” trailer teases the intense battle as the succession of power in the Richards family remains in question, particularly when two of its patriarch’s estranged children turn out to be bigger players than the rest of the family predicted.

Check out the clip below:

All six episodes of the new series will be available to stream on Prime Video when it premieres on Friday, Dec. 2. The show is produced by Greenacre Films, in association with Monumental Television, and is commissioned by ITV.

For more on “Riches,” head to its official website here.

