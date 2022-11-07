All eyes were on Janet Jackson at the 37th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

In a look inspired by her groundbreaking album “Control,” Jackson celebrated the induction of producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis



“It’s Janet. Ms. Jackson, if you’re nasty.” This past weekend, multi-platinum artist Janet Jackson showed fans she’s still that girl by recreating one of her most iconic looks during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, November 5.

Images: A&M Records; Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Wearing an all-black, high-collared pantsuit with a dramatic, naturally textured cascading updo held in place by a headband, Jackson made a stylistic reference to the cover of her 36-year-old, five-time-platinum-selling third studio album, “Control.” She wore the ensemble while presenting her songwriting and producing duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who helped her create the now-landmark album.

The 1986 release of “Control” marked a significant milestone in the independence of the legacy artist. In addition to demonstrating Jackson’s musical versatility as she expanded into dance-pop, hip-hop, and R&B, the album was the first time she worked with people outside her famous family to produce music.

As her songwriting and producing duo, Jam and Lewis were behind the sounds of “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Nasty,” “When I Think of You,” “Control,” and “Let’s Wait Awhile,” all hit singles off the album. Jackson’s relationship with the two continued over subsequent albums as the trio collaborated on hits like “Love Will Never Do (Without You),” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” and “All for You,” among others.

Released in 1986, “Control” proved its enduring appeal as it charted Apple’s “Top 40 US Pop Album” list last February.

“I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you, and I love you so, so much. Thank you,” Jackson tweeted at the time, per People.

Jam and Lewis, also hit producers to stars like Usher and Mariah Carey, joined Jackson — a 2019 inductee — at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

