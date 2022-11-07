Cultural commentator Bianca Vivion, Nikki Giovanni in new interview for All Arts talk show ‘Generational Anxiety’

EXCLUSIVE CLIP: In its premiere, Giovanni advises the younger generation on self-love and treating yourself with the utmost respect first.

All Arts and cultural commentator Bianca Vivion are teaming up for a new weekly talk show, “Generational Anxiety,” which will feature thought-provoking conversations on social issues as well as arts and culture. The premiere episode features world-renowned poet Nikki Giovanni, and we have an exclusive clip.

In it, Giovanni advises the younger generation on the importance of self-love and treating yourself with the utmost respect first.

On the premiere episode of “Generational Anxiety,” airing Tuesday, Nov. 8, Nikki Giovanni (center) discusses the difference between sex and love with The New Yorker staffer Doreen St. Félix (left) and show host Bianca Vivion. (Photo: Screenshot/PBS.org)

In addition to the show’s premiere, All Arts will be re-airing the “SOUL!” special featuring a classic interview with Giovanni and the late, great writer James Baldwin. That special, taped in London in November 1971, was the inspiration for “Generational Anxiety.” Both exclusive clips are below!

The four-episode series will air every Tuesday starting Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. EST, on All Arts TV, the free All Arts app and AllArts.org/GenerationalAnxiety.

