Tyrone Winfrey Sr., Detroit youth and education advocate, dies at 63

The local leader succumbed to prostate cancer after a five-year battle.

Tyrone Winfrey Sr., a notable voice for education in the city of Detroit, has died at age 63. Winfrey was the executive director of community affairs for Detroit public schools and his influence extended beyond the young lives he helped direct toward higher heights.

The Detroit News reported that Winfrey devoted much of his energy to advancing the academic needs of Detroit public school students and others. According to Bishop Charles Ellis II of Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, who was Winfrey’s pastor, Winfrey was key to bringing an annual college fair to the church, where he was as a deacon.

“Deacon Tyrone Winfrey leaves the legacy of if you absolutely want to do better and be better educationally, there are all kinds [of] opportunities out here, and he was one to make them available to the young people of metropolitan Detroit,” Ellis said to The News.

Tyrone Winfrey (right), executive director of community affairs for the Detroit Public Schools Community District, with his wife Janice Winfrey, the Detroit city clerk. Tyrone Winfrey died Nov. 5, 2022 after a five-year battle with prostate cancer. (Photo courtesy of Detroit Public Schools Community District)

Ellis added that Winfrey’s college fair brought in thousands of hopeful students who were offered scholarships, which also included entry to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Illustrating the scope of Winfrey’s impact, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan issued a statement regarding Winfrey’s passing with glowing words about his service to the city.

“Detroit has lost a great public servant in the passing of Tyrone Winfrey Sr. My condolences go out to his wife Janice and their children,” Mayor Duggan said. “Tyrone was a tireless advocate for the educating of Detroit’s children. Many attribute their success at the University of Michigan to Tyrone and his strong passion for equal access to higher education.”

Winfrey began his work across Detroit in 1985 via the Comprehensive Youth Training and Community Involvement Program, which is part of the New Detroit Inc., a nonprofit group that zeroes in on racial equity across Detroit and its outer regions.

Winfrey went on to join Michigan State University and its Office of Admissions and Scholarships and Wayne County Extension as an outreach admissions coordinator and youth agent as part of the Extension 4-H program from 1990-1997, the outlet reports.

In a statement to theGrio, the Detroit Public Schools Community District described Winfrey as a man with “a heart of gold” and one who “loved all of the students in Detroit.”

“The DPSCD is mourning the loss of a legend and we will continue to honor his work through various actions that support his mission to make sure students remain successful. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Janice, and the Winfrey family.”

Winfrey was born in Detroit on June 6, 1959 and is a 1977 graduate of Cass Technical High School. He later obtained his undergraduate degree in 1982 from the University of Wyoming and earned a master’s degree from Wayne State University in counselor education in 1992.

Winfrey leaves behind his wife of more than 30 years, Janice Winfrey, and three children: Lauren Murphy, Chad and Tyrone Jr.

