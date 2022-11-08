Virgil Abloh’s legacy opens doors for the next generation with new scholarship

The late designer's estate partners with London’s Royal College of Art to support up-and-coming Black creatives.



Loading the player...

On Monday, Virgil Abloh’s legacy broadened its impact as London’s Royal College of Art announced the RCA Virgil Abloh Scholarship. Named in honor of the late designer who broke barriers as the founder of Off-White and creative director of Louis Vuitton Menswear, among other endeavors, the scholarship will support one Black British student in any of the Royal College of Art’s School of Design programs.

Offering full tuition coverage and an additional £35,000 in financial support (approximately $40,230), the scholarship will provide one “extraordinarily talented, but financially restricted, Black British student” with full support in her or his academic and creative journey.

“We know that the RCA Virgil Abloh Scholarship will break down financial barriers to fulfilling creative potential and empower talented young individuals to dream even bigger,” says Shannon Abloh, Abloh’s wife and the CEO of Virgil Abloh Securities, according a release from the school.

A tribute to Virgil Abloh during The Fashion Awards 2021 on Nov. 29, 2021 in London. (Photo: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)

Furthering Abloh’s own efforts to support underrepresented communities in creative design industries, the scholarship recipient will also have opportunities to network with the support of industry creatives like A-Cold-Wall founder Samuel Ross, Abloh’s former protege.

Before his passing, the 41-year-old Abloh had a “beautiful relationship” with the Royal College of Art as a visiting professor. The multitalented creative died on Nov. 28, 2021 after a private battle with cancer.

“Virgil’s creativity and generosity will continue to have an impact at the RCA through this remarkable scholarship. I continue to be inspired by Virgil and believe that his curiosity and entrepreneurialism will live on, inspiring generations of innovators to come,” says RCA Chancellor Jony Ive.

The scholarship will be available beginning with the next academic year. Applications will be open to all RCA School of Design students registered in programs like Fashion, Textiles, Design Products, Service Design and Intelligent Mobility.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.