Deals, deals, and more deals to watch this weekend

Don't wait until Black Friday to save on Black-owned gifts—sales for Veteran's Day, Singles' Day and Early Black Friday are already on!

We may still be two weeks away from Black Friday, but the deals are already rolling in. From Singles’ Day to Veteran’s Day, there is an abundance of sales on Black-owned products this weekend. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting a headstart on gift-giving, here’s a quick roundup of some of the latest deals.

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Savage X Fenty

On the heels of its Vol. 4 runway show, Savage X Fenty by Rihanna is kicking off the savings, offering up to 65% off and free shipping for their Xtra VIP members. Join the Xtra VIP membership to shop its cyber sale.

(Pro Tip: Hit “Skip This Month” between the 1st and the 5th of every month to avoid the monthly $49.95 charge. Savage X Fenty offers unlimited skips, and members still get access to Xtra VIP perks even if they skip.)

Goodee

Photo: Goodee

The upscale Black-owned lifestyle marketplace is offering up to 30% off on all things hip and home-worthy. From furniture to gift sets, shop the sale here.

Love, Dot

Photo: Love, Dot

Gift yourself and a loved one a piece of Wakanda with the LOVE DOT x BEADZ BY FLEX African Charm Collection. Inspired by Marvel’s “Black Panther” franchise, this collection will be buy-one-get-one 30% off starting November 19th. In the meantime, shop sales on other jewelry and clothing on lovedot.co.

Global Attic

Shop “one-of-a-kind home decor” from across Asia, South America, and Africa, and receive 20% when you spend $100 or more on globalattic.com. Just enter the code GLOBALBLK1 at checkout.

Photo: Global Attic

Pat McGrath Labs

Most people may have forgotten about celebrating Singles’ Day, but Pat McGrath Labs didn’t. The makeup brand has 30% off $100 or more in their “Singles’ Day Sensations” sale. Shop all the deals on patmcgrath.com.

Izzy and Liv

11 is the lucky number for Izzy and Liv. In honor of 11/11, the brand is hosting an 11-hour flash sale in which select products will be available for $11. But act fast — the sale ends at midnight!

Brown Girl Jane

Photo: Brown Girl Jane

Enjoy 25% off everything on Black woman-owned wellness brand browngirljane.com during its “Feel Good” sale.

Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty

Are you preparing to travel for the holidays? Well, Fenty Beauty’s got you covered with their Singles’ Day deals, featuring discounts on mini Fenty Skin products and Fenty Beauty lip products. “Indulge in dealz on lippies and select minis” on fentybeauty.com from now until 11/14.

Good American

Don’t get it twisted; Khloe Kardashian may be the face of Good American, but a Black woman named Emma Grede is the company’s co-founder and CEO. The size-inclusive clothing brand is offering 20% off sitewide for a limited time with the code SAVE20. Shop all the deals on goodamerican.com

Photo: Good American

(Tip: If you can’t find your size on their site, the sale is also happening on Nordstrom.com)

Macy’s

Special shoutout to Macy’s for having a wide array of Black-owned brands and making it easy to shop these brands’ Black Friday deals. From jewelry to shoes to children’s puzzles, there are tons of savings and tons of options on macys.com.

Finish Line

Streetwear is and has always been a staple in Black culture. So as you pick up a fresh pair of Air Force 1s this season, shop the deals on Black-owned brands like Live Life Nice, Rad Black Kids, and more.

Sephora

Photo: Sephora

You may have missed the Sephora Holiday event, but there are still plenty of deals on Black-owned brands to shop at Sephora. From Fenty Beauty to FORVR Mood gift sets, shop the sales on sephora.com.

Ulta

From makeup to haircare, Ulta Beauty has discounts on Juvia’s Place, Curls, Uoma Beauty, and more. Shop these deals and all Black-owned and founded brands on ultabeauty.com

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

