Houston nonprofit to host educational seminar to increase diversity in clinical trials

On Thursday (Nov. 17), the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation is hosting the event to spread awareness about the benefits of joining studies.

Loading the player...

A Houston nonprofit is taking steps to increase the number of Black and Latino people in clinical trials, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) aims to educate and inform patients, professionals and the public about clinical research, according to its official website. To that end on Thursday, it is hosting “Journey to Better Health – AWARE for All.”

The seminar, which is free, will feature a panel discussion with community healthcare professionals and locals who have participated in clinical trials, the group annoucned.

The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation is hosting a seminar to spread awareness about the benefits of Black people joining clinical trials on Nov. 17, 2022 at Houston Community College’s West Loop Conference Center in Houston. Pictured is a worker administering a COVID vaccine. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)

Local and national organizations, including Pfizer, Biogen, Janssen, Otsuka, IQVIA, CSL Behring, EMD Serono and Eli Lilly, will also be represented and will showcase exhibits and offer resources and services.

Attendees can also avail themselves of free onsite health screenings. Walgreens will give free flu shots; Prevent Blindness Texas will provide vision tests; the Houston Community College LVN program will conduct blood pressure screenings, and Legacy Community Health will provide HIV, Hepatitis C and syphilis testing.

For decades, Black and Latino Americans have been underrepresented in clinical trials. The goal of the seminar — which CISCRP has hosted in Birmingham, Alabama, New York, Indianapolis and San Diego — is to spark thoughtful conversation between the community and health educators about increasing diversity in pivotal drug trials.

“Journey to Better Health – AWARE for All” is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Nov. 17 at Houston Community College’s West Loop Conference Center, 5601 W. Loop S in Houston. Visit http://www.awareforall.org for more information.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!