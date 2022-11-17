Alpha Phi Alpha, Indiana University partner to admit more Black men into MBA program

Fraternity members can apply for a fellowship program to attend the MBA Program full time.

Indiana University’s (IU) Kelley School of Business is partnering with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. on a fellowship program that aims to funnel more Black men into the school’s MBA Program.

The Kelly School of Business announced in a Nov. 16 blog post that college graduates who are Alpha Phi Alpha members can apply for a fellowship to attend the MBA Program full time. Annually, a minimum of three, tuition-free fellowships will be awarded to applicants who are accepted into the program.

As part of the fellowship, the Kelley School may also waive the application fee for recipients as well as offer access to an award-winning career development program called Me, Inc. Further, Alpha Phi Alpha undergrads nationwide will be given an opportunity to learn more about business careers through webinars that the Kelley School will develop.

“We are proud of a heritage at Kelley that highlights the importance of developing leaders who reflect our increasingly diverse society through a learning environment that is supportive for all,” said Dr. Ash Soni, interim dean of the Kelley School and The Sungkyunkwan Professor via Diverse Education.

Through the fellowship, the Kelley School may also support recipients who wish to attend annual national and regional conferences of Alpha Phi Alpha, the oldest of the Black Greek-lettered fraternities. Based in Baltimore, it has over 8,000 college brothers and 85,000 alumni.

“As the world’s first and leading intercollegiate fraternity founded by African-American men, the fraternity is uniquely equipped to successfully partner with the Kelley School of Business and fully realize its goal of increasing African-American and Latinx pursuit of business and management graduate degrees,” said General President Willis l. Lonzer, III, Ph.D, in the statement published on the Kelley school’s blog.

“Alumni of Alpha Phi Alpha have included a Supreme Court justice, a United Nations ambassador, civil rights leaders and, of course, many successful businessmen,” Soni said. “We hope this new partnership will inspire more graduates to learn about leadership opportunities in business, promoting greater diversity, equity and inclusion in corporate America.”

Since 1966, the Kelley School has helped over 10,000 people of color earn a graduate business degree through the Consortium for Graduate Study in Management. The business school was also among the first to participate in the Forté Foundation, which supports the advancement of women in business.

