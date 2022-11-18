A gift guide for the grown folks

This holiday season, you may have a list that spans generations or a few special people to shop for who are a few years your senior. Whatever the case, for this guide we have rounded up 12 gifts that we think any of the mama-dukes, dads, uncles, aunts, older cousins — you know, the grown folks in your life — would like.

From the relative who always cleans up on game night to the wellness guru to the green thumbs and even for the ones you need to butter up, we’ve got you covered.

Family opening Christmas presents together (Photo: Getty/ Jose Luis Pelaez Inc)

For the major family players

Multi-game set (Image: Scully & Scully)

You know the ones. They bust out the deck of cards or the box of dominoes at every family gathering. They’re too busy whipping everybody’s behind at the table to teach the young folks how to play. Upgrade their tattered decks and fading dominoes with this leather multi-game set sold at Scully & Scully. The set includes chess pieces, 144 chips, two decks of cards, a set of dominos and seven dice — enough fun for the whole family.

Leather Multi-game set

$1,575

For the one who read “Becoming” by Michelle Obama

“The Light We Carry” (Image: Penguin Random House)

Former first lady Michelle Obama is wise, honest and always ready with the advice. Does she remind you of anyone? Gift the wise in your life with Obama’s latest, “The Light We Carry.” The part memoir, part self-help book catches up with Obama post-White House and reeling from the pandemic and recent racial unrest. Through personal anecdotes, Obama gives readers a closer look at her life now, motherhood, marriage and more.

“The Light We Carry”

$32.50

For the home spa goer

The Customizable Buttah Body Trio by Buttah Skin by Dorian Renaud (Image: Buttah Skin)

The Three Wise Men famously brought the baby Jesus gold, frankincense and myrrh. This holiday season you, too, can give some smell-goods, some feel-goods and even a little gold with the Customizable Buttah Body Trio by Buttah Skin by Dorian Renaud. The set comes complete with an Egyptian Coco Shea Body Wash, Black Gold Skin Polishing Bar or an Oatmeal Shea Cleansing Bar and Renaud’s Whipped Body Buttah.

Customizable Buttah Body Trio

$69.99

For their pajama drawer

Maya Silk Pyjama Set in emerald green by Prayers and Plans (Image: Prayers and Plans)

Upgrade the time-honored holiday pajama tradition this year by gifting a luxury pair like this emerald green silk set from Prayers and Plans. The Black and sustainable sleepwear brand carries a few different styles and color options sure to fit anyone who likes to sleep in style.

Maya Silk Pyjama Set

$207

For their health

Oura Ring Gen3 in gold (Image: Oura)

You could cross the tech-lover and the health-conscious off of your list with the Oura ring, one of the latest pieces of wearable technology to hit the market. In two different styles and five different finishes, the Oura ring provides health-, sleep- and recovery-tracking conveniently and stylishly wrapped around your finger.

Oura Ring Gen3

$299 to $549

For the jam sessions

Jamily Gift Set by Trade Street Jam Co. (Image: Trade Street Jam Co.)

For some, no piece of toast is complete without slathering a delicious jam across it. Others like to sweeten up their breakfast sandwiches with the spread. There’s a jam for every occasion (and sweet potato mix) in the Jamily Gift Set by Trade Street Jam Co., a jam-packed gift for the jam lovers in your life.

Jamily Gift Set

Currently on sale for $119

For the ones with swag

Gold Plated Flask by The Black Home (Image: The Black Home)

They ooze style and sophistication. When you think of these individuals, “Classic Man” by Jidenna or anything by Nina Simone starts playing in your head. They are the ones with swagger. Help them keep in step this holiday season with the 14-karat Gold Plated Flask by The Black Home.

Gold Plated Flask

$53

For the green thumbs

Prayer Plant sold by Natty Garden (Image: Natty Garden)

Whether it be the older cousin who has more plants than furniture or the aunt who is always snipping herbs in the kitchen or the uncle who prides himself on his peppers, we love the family green thumbs. This year, support the ones who like to get their hands dirty with some new foliage. We recommend the Prayer Plant from Natty Garden. It’s low maintenance, highly resilient and sprouts beautiful dark rubbery leaves.

The Prayer Plant

$9.99

For the family backbone

Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device (Image: Therabody)

For those on your list who sound like they’re singing their own version of “My Neck, My Back,” give them a hand, a handheld massager that is. We recommend the Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device because it’s compact, built for serious action and comes top-rated. We can’t guarantee that purchasing this device will replace the relief that comes from someone walking on backs in need of cracking, but it will likely score major brownie points.

Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device

Currently on sale for $179.99

Give ‘em some love

Love Candle by The Black Home (Image: The Black Home)

Receiving thoughtful gifts can be a wonderful reminder of how loved we truly are. Leave no room for doubt with the Black Home’s Love candle. Infused with love-attracting rose quartz crystals and with notes of vanilla, amber and patchouli, this 12-oz. candle offers over 80 hours of burn time. Perfect for keeping things merry and bright all holiday season long.

Love

$60

Give them an experience

Ticket (Image: Getty)

Sometimes, the best gifts are the ones that you can’t exactly unwrap. This holiday season, give them the best you got, some quality time spent with you enjoying something they love like a stop on the Anita Baker tour, which just announced tour dates for 2023.

Anita Baker tickets

$54 to $225, roughly

For the photo wall

African Fabric Family Portrait by Frequency of Love (Image: Frequency of Love)

Last but certainly not least on our list, is an update to the family photo wall or the mantel with a new custom-framed family portrait or even a piece of custom photo art. We recommend an African Fabric Family Portrait by Frequency of Love. It is sentimental and stylish.

African Fabric Family Portrait

$138.83

While this list is not non-exhaustive, we hope it helps jumpstart your holiday gifting. Happy shopping!

