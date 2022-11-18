The top gifts for kids this season!

The ultimate guide for shopping for all the little and not-so-little family members.

It’s that time of year again! Kids are making their lists, checking them twice, and today’s generation is texting them to Santa and their loved ones. Nowadays, it’s easier to solve a Rubik’s Cube than it is to pinpoint kids’ interests/trends. Is slime still cool? Do they even pick up actual toys? And what is Cocomelon?

(Photo: Getty Images)

But no worries, we’ve got you covered. We’ve gathered the top gifts for kids of all ages that will make them and their parents happy.

For the coding cuties

(Photo: The Brown Toy Box)

With technology at the forefront of this generation’s upbringing, we all know one little technophile. The Brown Toy Box (4–12) and Lingo Coding Kits (13+) empower Black children to explore their STEM curiosities. Both Black-owned companies develop educational and fun toys that build children’s confidence in areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

Lingo Coding Kit ($74.99) & The Brown Toy Box Chemistry STEAM Kit ($34.99)

For the sprouting green thumbs

Kids Coloring Co.’s Vegetable Garden Kits (Photo: Kids Coloring Co.)

We all know those kids who never fail to get their hands dirty. Well, Kids Coloring Co.’s Garden Kits encourage kids to dig, customize and nurture their own gardens. With pots, paint, paint brushes, soil pellets, biodegradable liners and seed packets, these kits make for a fun activity that instills responsibility.

Kids Coloring Co.’s Garden Kits ($15.99–$29.99)

For the gamers

Can’t get your little ones to put the controller down? Consider enrolling them in Adventure Academy, an online gaming world that combines critical learning with the fun of video games. This interactive, multi-player game allows 8-to-13-year-old users to customize their player and explore new levels while learning new things in the areas of reading, science, math, social studies, and more. The game features adventures with prominent Black figures like writer Kwame Alexander and the first hip-hop ambassador to the U.S. State Department, Toni Blackman.

Adventure Academy offers a free 30-day trial, then is $12.99 a month. It also provides an annual subscription for $45 a year.

For the aspiring content creator

Dartwood Digital Camera for Kids (Photo: Dartwood)



From TikTok to Instagram to YouTube, social media is widespread and kids today are incredibly savvy. Whether they hope to be a photographer or YouTube vlogger, kids can practice their content-creating skills through videos and photos with the Dartwood Digital Camera for Kids.

For the fly kids and the memories

Unisex cut out ID bracelet (Photo: AnnDrew Marie Jewelry)

One thing Black people love is jewelry bearing their names. This season, ice out your little ones with a customized piece from AnnDrew Marie jewelry. This mommy and me jewelry company offers unisex pieces for children as they grow from newborns to pre-teens. In a choice of 14K Rose Gold, 14K White Gold, 14K Yellow Gold, Gold Plate, Rose Gold Plate, and Sterling Silver, this gift can either be a splurge or budget-friendly.

Unisex Cut Out Id Bracelet ($60–$470)

For the bookworms

(Photo: Macmillan Publishers)

We all remember that one book that had us enamored — whether it was “Harry Potter,” “Percy Jackson” or “Narnia.” This year, gift your young reader a book with that same magic, one that a Black Woman wrote and one that features Black protagonists. “The Marvellers” is the latest The New York Times bestseller and fiction novel for kids 9–12.

“A marvelous gift of a novel! With fantastical twists at every turn, [Dhonielle] Clayton has created a world that readers won’t want to leave,” says Angie Thomas, No. 1 New York Times-bestselling author of “The Hate U Give.”

The Marvellers ($9.99)

For the classic doll lovers

(Photo: Marvel)

Spice up Barbie’s dream house with diverse faces with features your child can embrace. Fresh Dolls is a Black woman-owned company that strives to showcase the internal and external beauty of Black and multicultural kids through dolls. The brand offers a variety of diverse collections, including the “Fresh Fierce Collection,” which features some of the protagonists from Marvel’s “Wakanda Forever.”

Fresh Dolls ($17.99–$54.99)

For the tiny members of the family

(Photo: Evergreen Baby)

While babies may be too young to write a letter to Santa, it’s never too early to start celebrating their culture. Evergreen Baby is an eco-friendly, Black, artisan-designed company that sells everything your baby will need, from apparel to bibs to hair and skin care. On a mission to celebrate Black culture, the brand offers practical and uplifting gift sets that include various teething toys, swaddles, bibs and books by Black authors. Additionally, donations to social justice organizations are made from each sale.

Evergreen Baby Gift sets ($50–$150)

Lastly, if you’re looking to support Black businesses and want to see a catalog of children’s toys, check out Black-owned marketplaces like kidochicago.com and blacktoystore.com.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

