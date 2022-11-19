Joshua Johnson exits ‘Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson’ on NBC after almost one year

According to Deadline, Johnson turned down NBC’s offer for an analyst role, though he may appear on other NBC shows as a guest in the future.

Loading the player...

News anchor Joshua Johnson is saying goodbye, for now, to NBC News after a year of leading his nightly news program “Now Tonight.”

The network confirmed to Deadline that Johnson’s final episode aired Friday, Nov. 18 in the 8 p.m. eastern time slot it has held since debuting on the NBC News Now streaming platform Dec. 6, 2021.

Joshua Johnson. (Screenshot: YouTube – NBC News)

“We’re heading in a new programming direction, which we’ll announce soon. We thank Joshua for his contributions and wish him all the best,” a spokesperson for NBC News told Deadline.

According to the report, “Now Tonight” will remain on the air while the network determines its long-term plans for the show, and will be hosted by a rotating cast of anchors. Johnson’s departure has not affected the employment of any members of the show’s staff.

According to Deadline, Johnson turned down NBC’s offer for an analyst role, but he may appear on other NBC shows as a guest in the future.

Johnson, a West Palm Beach, Florida native, joined NBC following a stint hosting MSNBC’s “The Week with Joshua Johnson” from 2020 to 2021, and previously hosted the WAMU-produced news series “1A,” distributed by NPR, according to WAMU.

During his final address to “Now Tonight” viewers on Nov. 18, Johnson reflected on the hard work and meaningful bonds formed during his tenure with the network.

“NBC’s lighting ceremony is Nov 30th at 8 p.m. eastern, and now I’ll be able to watch it with you from home. This is my last day at NBC News,” Johnson said.

“People here take enormous pride in what we do. We grew up watching NBC and then we got to step inside the screen. Stepping back breaks my heart,” he continued.

He thanked the members of his studio crew, his leaders at the network, and the viewers at home for their support.

“To our production staff, you stepped up to build a painstaking unconventional program, you endured my wild-eyed idealism and my merciless editing, and along the way you supported and befriended each other. I’m so proud of all of you. Keep aiming high and remember, protect what makes you unique. If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it.”

According to Deadline, Johnson may appear on other NBC shows as a guest in the future.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!