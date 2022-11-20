Aaron Judge voted player of year and toast of town by NY BBWAA

Slugger takes player of the year honor for second year in a row

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York Player of the Year for the second straight year after setting an American League record with 62 home runs.

Judge, who hit .311 and tied for the big league lead with 131 RBIs, also was given the Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town Award, the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Sunday.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge runs onto the field during player introductions before Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Houston rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña won the Babe Ruth Award as postseason MVP after winning League Championship Series and World Series MVP.

Retiring St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols was given the William J. Slocum/Jack Lang Award for Long & Meritorious Service.

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was given the Joan Payson/Shannon Forde Award for Community Service, and Mets closer Edwin Díaz was selected to receive the Ben Epstein/Dan Castellano Good Guy Award.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com, a baseball statistical analyst who said last month she has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, was given the Casey Stengel You Could Look It Up Award.

Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post and Howie Rose, a New York Mets radio broadcaster on WCBS radio, won the Arthur & Milton Richman You Gotta Have Heart Award. Both had recent medical conditions.

