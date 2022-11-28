Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn on filming ‘Fantasy Football,’ working with Marsai Martin and more

The new film, which stars Rowland, Flynn, Martin and Omari Hardwick, is currently streaming on Paramount+.

“Fantasy Football,” a brand new family film on Paramount+, is out now, just in time for the holiday season. TheGrio caught up with stars Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn to break down the project from director Anton Cropper.

Actors Rome Flynn, Marsai Martin, Kelly Rowland and Omari Hardwick pose for a photo on the red carpet at the “Fantasy Football” Premiere & Event at Paramount Studios, Sherry Lansing Theatre on Nov.17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Paramount+)

“Fantasy Football” follows Callie A. Coleman (Marsai Martin), who discovers that through mysterious magic she can control her father (Omari Hardwick) on the football field. When she plays her football video game, she has power over her NFL player father during his games.

Flynn joins the film as Bobby’s (Hardwick) football competition Anderson Fisher, while Rowland plays Callie’s mom and Bobby’s wife, Keisha. A family-friendly film, the project is a blast for the whole household, filled with plenty of laughs and memorable scenes, something Rowland and Flynn credit to the fun they all had together on set.

“The set was so much fun,” Rowland gushed to us. “The stadium was fun, and I’d say when we were in the house, that was fun as well!” She also gave credit to Martin, who not only stars in the film, but executive produces it via her production company, The SpringHill Company.

Rowland explained, “It was of course our amazing producer Marsai Martin and her team, the SpringHill team, the Nickelodeon team … everybody just created the space for everybody to be the most amazing versions of themselves. From the cast, to lighting, to sound, everyone was great. It was such a wonderful set.”

By truly incorporating the NFL, the film has something for everyone in the family, an aspect Flynn loves when it comes to the movie. “The NFL component of it is great because that’s a whole market of people that I feel like haven’t been represented in film and television in a way,” he explained. “So to get the blessing from the NFL to use the logos and to use other teams in it also while allowing us to represent the Falcons … it was just a huge reason why I wanted to do this film.”

“It’s a movie about a Black family trying to navigate the success and the ups and downs,” he added. As for the potential of a “Fantasy” franchise, Rowland and Flynn have exciting ideas about the sport they’d want to see outside of football.

“For me, I would say basketball,” Flynn told us, while Rowland agreed but with one specific caveat. “I would say the WNBA,” she explained. “There’s not enough light on the WNBA and I’d love to know what that world is like and what it’s like for these players as women.”

“Fantasy Football” is streaming now on Paramount+.

