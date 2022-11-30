OWN unscripted series ‘All the Single Ladies’ investigates modern dating from the Black female perspective

The new series, described as a 'provocative view of intimacy and dating in the modern world' will debut on OWN and Discovery+ this January.

Loading the player...

Your new favorite unscripted series is on the way! “All the Single Ladies” is coming to OWN this January, taking viewers into the wild world of modern dating, all through the lens of Black women.

Images: OWN Network

Per the official release obtained by theGrio, the show is described as “a provocative view of intimacy and dating in the modern world from the perspective of Black women across the nation.” Each episode of the series will highlight four Black women of various ages and relationship statuses, each breaking down their own histories and “situationships” when it comes to dating.

“The conversations will sometimes be comedic and at other times will be heartbreaking, but they will always be real, authentic and heartfelt with the common goal of finding and wanting love,” the synopsis reads. The episode descriptions provided also detail the various topics “All the Single Ladies” will tackle, including being a “side chick,” interracial dating, infidelity, “bad boy” complexes, and more.

“Fellas, who be taking [your] dating app pictures,” one woman pleads to the camera in a teaser obtained by theGrio. “He opened that box and I saw my ring, it was everything that I wanted it to be,” another woman said when recalling her proposal. “It was perfect.”

Check out an exclusive clip from the upcoming series below:

“All the Single Ladies” is set to premiere Friday, January 6 at 9pm ET/PT on OWN. New episodes will debut every Friday night on OWN and Discovery+.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!