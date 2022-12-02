Billy Porter receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Porter is the 2,741st recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Billy Porter achieved a new milestone on Thursday, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hosted by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the Walk of Fame ceremony honored Porter as the 2,741st recipient of a star, located at 6201 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles. Porter was awarded due to his success as one of the most talented stars working today.

Porter has conquered many fields as a singer, stage actor and television star. He’s an Oscar away from achieving EGOT status, having already won Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Awards during his career. He won an Emmy for his groundbreaking lead role in FX’s “Pose” series, and a Grammy and Tony for his lead role in the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots.”

Speaking at the Walk of Fame ceremony were Porter’s manager, Bill Butler, and Porter’s sister, Mary Martha Ford. Among the big names in the audience there to support the event were Grammy-winning singer Ledisi, and television producer Jesse Collins.

Billy Porter holds a plaque marking his Walk of Fame star while joined by his sister, Mary Martha Ford (left) and manager, Bill Butler (right). The ceremony was held Thursday in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“The world knows Bill Porter, star of stage and screen, writer, director, singer, and fashion icon. He’s a mentor, teacher, advocate, and activist,” Ford said of her brother. “As I stand here today in proxy for our family and friends, our chosen family, we know the fun-loving, kind, generous soul that wants everyone to win.”

After Butler and Ford spoke, Porter took to the podium for his acceptance speech. “I’m just so blessed and so grateful to be here,” said Porter. “James Baldwin said ‘It’s an artist’s job to disturb the peace,’ and as you all know, I take that job very seriously.”

As a Black, queer man, Porter spoke of the obstacles he endured on his way to stardom. “I’ve heard a lot of things in my life: ‘You’re too Black. You’re too gay, too loud, too extra, too flamboyant. Homosexuality is an abomination, you are an abomination, you will never be blessed.’ We know that’s a lie. That theory no longer has any credibility.”

Last month, rap legends Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella received their star on the Walk of Fame. Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will receive a star on Dec. 8.

