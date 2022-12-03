Nevada Democrat Steven Horsford elected to chair Congressional Black Caucus



The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has announced a changing of the guard for the 118th Congress as Nevada Democrat Steven Horsford takes the helm as chairman.

Horsford, who recently bested Republican Sam Peters to represent Nevada’s fourth congressional district in November, was announced on Thursday as the CBC’s choice to lead the longtime African-American legislative assembly through the next two years as its 28th chair.

Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) speaks during a news conference on April 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

“Over the last 50 years, the CBC has served as the ‘conscience of the Congress,’ helping guide the legislative priorities that have shaped our nation and helped improve the lives of African Americans and all our constituents,” Horsford said in a statement on Friday.

He added: “As Chair, I will provide the leadership, strategic vision and execute on our plans to guide us on a path that will deliver positive socioeconomic outcomes for the communities and constituencies we serve.”

The CBC’s origins date back to the Civil Rights Movement, when Michigan Rep. Charles Diggs, a Democrat, launched the Democracy Select Committee to provide space for Black congressional members to hold conference around political matters with colleagues from similar backgrounds, as reported by The Hill.

The assembly, which began with nine original members, grew to 13 following the Civil Rights Movement, and re-established itself as the CBC in 1971 to allow the space it needed to continue evolving into its current form as a prominent voice advocating for Black issues within Congress, the outlet reported.

Per The Hill, the CBC on Thursday additionally announced Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York as first vice chair; Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana as second vice chair; Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia as secretary; and Rep. Marilyn Strickland as whip. All of the newly elected leadership members are Democrats.

“This is an enormous responsibility, and I know that the greater Black community in my state depends on me to advocate for our shared community within systems that too-often are designed to silence our voices,” Carter said in a statement following the announcement. “I will not be silent. In this leadership role in the Congressional Black Caucus, and everyday as a Congressman, I will continue fighting for the issues that make a difference to all Louisianans and Americans.”

McBath said in a statement: “I am so honored to have been elected​ as the CBC Secretary for the 118th Congress. It is always necessary we continue to forge a path toward getting into Good Trouble, and do the work to make life better for American families. Together, we must build a brighter, more just future for our communities, our caucus, and our country.”

