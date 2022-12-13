Be the Secret Santa on everyone’s ‘nice’ list

Shopping for a Secret Santa gift? Nail the assignment with affordable gift ideas for office mates or friends.

Loading the player...

Whether you work remotely, hybrid or in-person, the holiday season is full of office holiday parties, mixers, and the age-old “Secret Santa” gift exchange. Although holiday festivities are fun ways to connect with coworkers, they can sometimes feel awkward — especially when they include forced gift-giving. So whether you’re shopping for your work bestie, an acquaintance, or a stranger, we’ve found gift ideas to satisfy just about anyone. All under $100, these Secret Santa gifts also offer the perfect opportunity to support and expose others to Black-owned businesses.

Shopping for a Secret Santa gift? Nail the assignment with affordable gift ideas for office mates or friends. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

A hand cream that will have your skin feeling like butter

Photo: 54 Thrones

After using the dehydrating soaps found in most office bathrooms, a 54 Thrones mini hand cream gift set will be a relief to anyone’s skin. Available in a set of three or five, these shea butter whipped creams are travel-friendly for easy desk storage and hydrating enough to use from head to toe.

P.S.: If you’re on a time crunch, 54 Thrones products are also available at Sephora and Nordstrom.

A brew-tiful gift for coffee lovers

Photo: Kahawa 1893,

Kahawa 1893 is a Black woman-owned brand sharing Kenyan & Rwandan-sourced coffee with the world. Inspired by its blends’ origins in Africa, the brand ensures women farmers, who have historically provided the majority of labor in the industry, reap the rewards of their hard work. With various roasts and bundle deals, Kahawa 1893 brews with a purpose that will perk any caffeine lover up.

A gift that will grow with them

Photo: Target

Who knew plants were ideal companions for personal growth? If they have a green thumb, consider gifting them the Be Rooted Ruled Journal & Planter Gift Set. Equipped with a planter, a journal, and a pen, the recipient can grow professionally or personally alongside their blooming buddy.

A gift they can carry forever

Photo: Rayo & Honey

Handcrafted and uplifting, Rayo & Honey creates “goods with positive intent.” From tote bags to wall art to keychains, these products hold messages that can inspire anyone at a glance.

A Scent-sational gift

Photo: FORVR Mood

FORVR Mood has candles for every mood. Designed to make luxury accessible, FORVR Mood candles can make any space feel luxe. The brand’s mini gift sets allow consumers to explore various scents and ultimately find the one they love.

P.S.: FORVR Mood is also available at Sephora

Daily reminders that won’t stress them out

Photo: Under the Sunlight

We all know how easy it is to get wrapped up in work—so much so that you can go hours without moving from your desk. Whether they work from home or in the office, “Art of Being” cards by Under the Sunlight encourage everyone to set aside time for small doses of self-care and mindfulness.

Sip in style

Photo: NiLu

Whether they like to sip or spill the tea, this glass is perfect for any tea lover. The glass tea infuser mug with a lid allows them to easily sip on the go without losing the aesthetic of drinking from a mug.

Bonus: Pair this mug with a pack of loose-leaf tea from Brooklyn Tea.

Upgrade their stationery

Photo: Greer Chicago

Elevate their office tools with a stationery gift from Greer Chicago. With a mix of bold and minimalistic designs, Greer Chicago sources the world to offer functional and stylish notebooks, pens, and more.

For a wake up and wine down

Photo: Target

For the work bestie who has your back from 9-to-5, gift them this Be Rooted set with a mug that will get them through the day and a glass that will help them relax at night

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.