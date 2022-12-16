Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Harris changes story during Tory Lanez trial

Harris, who was in the car during the alleged shooting incident, testified she does not remember what happened, contradicting previous details shared with the prosecution

On Thursday, the fourth day of the Tory Lanez trial, Kelsey Harris, former friend and assistant to Megan Thee Stallion, returned to the stand. Harris completed her two days of testimony by continuing to change and claiming to fail to recall her previous statements regarding the alleged shooting incident.

On Wednesday, Harris began her first day of testimony in the trial. Lanez, the stage name of Daystar Peterson, is facing criminal charges for allegedly shooting Megan, real name Megan Pete, in the feet on July 12, 2020. Harris was in the car with Peterson and Pete when the alleged incident happened.

Harris was granted “use immunity” for her testimony on the incident. “You don’t have immunity to perjure yourself on the stand,” Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta reminded her, according to the outlet Law & Crime.

Nevertheless, she spent the majority of Wednesday’s testimony saying she couldn’t recall what happened on July 12, 2020, contradicting previous statements she made during the investigation, according to ABC. Repeatedly invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, Harris stated that her memory of the night was blurry due to drinking a lot of alcohol and answered nearly every question with, “I honestly don’t remember.”

The prosecution played a portion of a September interview between Harris and L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. Harris gave specific details of the incident during the recorded interview, but while on the stand, she stated that she wasn’t telling the truth with much of the details, saying, “I was protecting myself,” as the reason for the falsehoods.

A text message Harris sent to Pete’s security guard the night of the incident was revealed. Harris’ text read, “Help. Tory shot Meg. 911.” However, Harris said she didn’t see anything happen and does not know why she sent it.

On Thursday, according to Billboard, Ta confronted Harris again about her recollection of the incident. She asked Harris if Pete had been shot, getting a reply, “Her team told me she stepped on glass.” Harris also stated during the cross-examination that she was being subjected to harassment after Pete implied that Harris “took hush money” from Peterson for her silence.

During Pete’s testimony earlier in the week, she stated that Peterson offered her and Harris $1 million not to say anything about the alleged shooting.

When Harris was cross-examined by Peterson’s lawyer, George Mgdesyan, she stated that Peterson never bribed or threatened her. However, when Mgdesyan asked Harris, “Did my client offer you one million,” she stated, “I can’t remember.”

Peterson is charged with possession of an unregistered firearm in a vehicle and assault with a semiautomatic firearm in connection with the alleged shooting. A third charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence was added just before the trial began. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison, while the third charge carries a possible penalty of deportation of the Canadian rapper.

