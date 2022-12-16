Trevor Noah to return as Grammys host

The comedian is set to host for the third time in a row "music's biggest night."

Trevor Noah is coming back to the Grammys! The Emmy award-winning comedian and host is set to helm the upcoming show for the third time.

As theGrio previously reported, the “65th Grammy Awards” is set to air live this February on CBS. “Music’s Biggest Night” will celebrate some of the most popular and acclaimed releases of the past year, including new music from Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and others. Now, weeks after revealing the nominees, the Recording Academy has officially announced that Noah will host the show.

The announcement was timed to coincide with the Billboard Magazine cover story on the comedian. In it, he opened up hosting the Grammys again. Only LL Cool Jay has hosted the show at least three times in the last 30 years. “I don’t think it’s normal to host it once, so I don’t have a great frame of reference for this,” Noah explained. “It is thrilling. For me, it’s a cheat code because I’m a fan of almost all the people who are there. It has also been interesting because of the journey.”

Comedian Trevor Noah expressed excitement about hosting the Grammy Awards show, scheduled to air in February, for the third time in a row. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

He added, “The first one was [during] COVID-19, and it was a completely different way to make the show. And then the next one was in Las Vegas because of the restrictions [in Los Angeles], and that was a different type of show. Now it’s exciting [because] it’ll be the first one for me back in L.A. — that’s hopefully not just normal, but different for the right reasons.”

Noah also spoke about being a genuine fan of music and the historic show itself, which helps him as a host. “I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time,” he said. “I come in and then I meet this new artist, and all of a sudden, here I am going, ‘Who are the Black Pumas?’ It introduces you to music that you maybe wouldn’t have been [exposed to].”

He revealed that the intensity of the experience is responsible for him re-upping as host. “I’m enjoying the fact that we’re juggling flaming swords,” he said. “Just putting it all together, combining different genres, getting the musicians in sync with each other and the audience, keeping the audience in tune with what’s happening. One of my favorite things about the Grammys as a whole is it is one of the few places where you get to experience artists in their rawest element, which is performing their music live.”

The news of Noah’s Grammys gig comes just one week after his final episode as host of “The Daily Show.” He announced his departure from the popular news show parody series earlier this fall and spent the last few months saying goodbye to viewers.

The “2023 Grammy Awards” will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 5 on CBS, while also streaming on Paramount+.

