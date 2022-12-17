theGrio Style Guide: Naomi Campbell takes us to class, and Jodie Turner-Smith turns heads

This week in style, SZA spreads some holiday cheer, Drake revisits his 'previous engagements,' and Lori Harvey covers Essence.

From Megan Thee Stallion’s courtroom bob and purple suit to Drake, the Certified Lover Boy, revealing new bling inspired by the 42 times he’s thought about proposing, to Naomi Campbell dropping a MasterClass on modeling, the Black style beat was busy this week.

The week also included news that Jessica Alba’s Honest company named Carla Vernón its new CEO, one of the only Afro-Latinas to head a major American corporation. as Perennial head-turner Jodie Turner-Smith won People’s Best Dressed honor for 2022, and SZA is sharing a little of her magic with the world. In this week’s Style Guide, we are unpacking all of this and so much more.

Class is in session with Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell presents a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on stage during The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)

For aspiring models or those just looking to nail “The Walk,” class is officially in session, and Naomi Campbell is the teacher. The legendary model announced she is dropping a MasterClass.

According to People magazine, Campbell’s first-ever MasterClass promises to not just teach aspiring models how to take on the art form but to also expose the ins and outs of the business.

“I’ve always wanted to share. I believe I’ve always said in my interviews… that there was never any type of lesson or book on our business. And I like mentoring. So it’s just an extension of mentoring,” Campbell told People.

The Honest Company names Carla Vernón CEO

Photo: The Honest Company

The Honest Company, Jessica Alba’s sustainable and highly successful lifestyle brand focused on clean, conscious living, made a bid announcement this week. Beginning January 9, 2023, Carla Vernón will be the company’s new CEO.

According to a release to theGrio, Vernón joins The Honest Company on the heels of serving as Vice President of Consumables Categories at Amazon.com, where she led the categories of babycare, household products, food, beverages, health and wellness, and beauty to double-digit topline growth.

“As I take my seat at the table as a woman, a mom, and one of the only Afro-Latina CEOs of a U.S. public company, there are so many people and experiences that come with me. These are perspectives that can inspire our future growth and vision. That is what is so unique about The Honest Company. This brand was built to bring a rumble of change across industries, leading the way to bring clean and ethical products to the mainstream. And, we will continue doing that with products designed in new and better ways that meet today’s and tomorrow’s needs,” Vernón said in the release.

Megan Thee Stallion pairs Sergio Hudson with a chic bob for court

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, makes her way from the Hall of Justice to the courthouse to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion made headlines for her court appearance to testify against Tory Lanez this week in her assault case against the rapper, but not only because of the contents of the case. She turned heads on her way into the courthouse dressed in a pantsuit in a royal shade of purple by Sergio Hudson with her hair in a chic bob.

From head to toe, the look signaled to many that she meant business. According to one Twitter user (h/t Newsweek), Megan’s choice to wear purple was also perceived as a meaningful nod to survivors of domestic violence, as purple is the official color for domestic violence awareness.

Lori Harvey breaks her silence for Essence

Image: Essence Magazine

She’s gorgeous, enigmatic, and a girl-about-town. Now, Lori Harvey bites back at the incessant buzz about her personal life in a cover story for Essence’s January-February 2023 issue. Photographed by Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve, the model, entrepreneur, and influencer discusses her “other side”; per a release shared with theGrio, Harvey maintains, “I know my worth, and I know my value. I’m not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve.”

Of her oft-reported-on love life, she notes, “I feel like it’s always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little self-ish right now. It’s my time.”

“But what I would love for people to know is that I am a young woman just trying to figure it out, but I’m trying to figure it out in the public eye,” Harvey adds.

Jodie Turner-Smith is People’s Best Dressed of 2022 (and ours, too)

Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith speaks on stage during The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith, wearing Gucci, attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA) 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala – Arrivals The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" – Arrivals Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends the premiere of “The Independent” at iPic Theater on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Relativity/Peacock ) Jodie Turner-Smith attends the photocall for "White Noise" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Jodie Turner-Smith attends the photocall for “White Noise” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Netflix film “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Netflix film “Bardo” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Netflix) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends “The Whale” & “Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith is seen at the AmfAR event during 79 Venice Film Festival at Arsenale on September 07, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Campari) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends as the Kering Foundation hosts first-ever Caring For Women Dinner on September 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends the White Noise New York Film Festival Opening Night Screening on September 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends the White Noise New York Film Festival Opening Night Screening on September 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “White Noise” UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handle Of Truths” UK Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends Equality Now 30th Anniversary Gala at Guastavino’s on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends a photocall during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival) Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

From film premieres to galas and awards ceremonies as recently as this month, Jodie Turner-Smith has been delivering some serious style. So it’s little wonder she has been named People’s Best Dressed for 2022.

An ambassador for Gucci, Turner-Smith favors sequins, bold colorful gowns, corsets, and feathers. But the credit isn’t hers alone; the actress and style star works closely with celebrity stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald.

Jordan Brand launches “World of Flight”

On Friday, sneaker fans and basketball enthusiasts in Milan, Italy were in for a real treat. The Jordan Brand opened a new store in the city in the Via Torino.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the new Jordan Brand store is the first for the brand in Italy and the worldwide debut of the brand’s new retail concept, “World of Flight.” The concept is part shopping experience and part shrine to basketball culture and involves a retail experience centered around storytelling and community-building, WWD reports.

Visitors to the store will find men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel and footwear collections they can shop, in addition to iconic photos of namesake Michael Jordan in the “flight lounge” of the store and throwback Jordan products.

Pat McGrath Labs x ‘Star Wars‘

Image: Pat Mcgrath Labs

One of the world’s most influential makeup artists collaborating with arguably one of the biggest film franchises in the world just makes sense. Makeup artist Pat McGrath’s newest collection, on sale now, revisits her love of “Star Wars.”

For her second collaboration with the franchise, McGrath was inspired by the classic storylines, larger-than-life characters, and galactic glory of the original trilogy, “Star Wars: A New Hope,” “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” and “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.”

“From bold eyes to legendary lips, our second collaboration with Star Wars allows you to create any look you desire. Embrace your inner light or explore your darker side, the choice is yours. Inspired by some of my favorite Star Wars characters, settings, and landscapes, this collection is bound to render you starstruck,” McGrath told People.

SZA is magically making wishes come true

Recording artist SZA attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

SZA is the gift that keeps on giving this season! After releasing her highly anticipated sophomore studio album,” S.O.S.”, and 2023 tour dates, the singer joined forces with Postmates as a “Better Than Santa” campaign ambassador.

On December 13, SZA began using the platform to help grant fans’ Christmas wishes. From toys to electronics to flights home, fans can enter the holiday giveaway by simply writing their holiday wishlist under the official post. In addition to being Santa’s little elves this season, Postmates plans to donate $25,000 in the artist’s name to Silence the Shame, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to eliminating mental health stigma and reducing health disparities and rates of suicide among marginalized populations.”

“While the holidays are a joyous time for many, there are some who find it isolating. I’m thrilled to work with Postmates on their Better Than Santa campaign and bring a little extra joy into those people’s lives during the holiday season,” said SZA, per People. “There is no wish too big or too small, so if you know someone [who] needs a little extra love right now, let us help!”

Get your holiday wardrobe ready with Gabrielle Union’s newest collection

(Photo credit: New York & Company)

Whether you want to stunt at your job’s upcoming holiday party or begin the new year in style, Gabrielle Union’s latest capsule collection with New York & Company has got you covered. This week, the iconic actress, entrepreneur, and mom released her holiday collection as part of her longstanding partnership with New York & Company.

Mirroring Union’s style on and off-screen, the collection includes a variety of pieces of bold pieces, featuring sequin, velvet, and satin dresses, sets, jumpsuits, and more. The collection is available in sizes XS – 2XL on nyandcompany.com. While prices range from $49.99 – $299.95, New York & Company has 40% off everything for a limited time.

Drake bedazzles his ‘previous engagements’

Drake speaks during his ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Keke Palmer’s “Saturday Night Live” skit poking fun at the number of women who have ended up maligned in a song by Drake took on a whole new meaning this week after it was revealed the Certified Lover Boy recently collaborated on a necklace reportedly created from 42 diamonds representing the 42 times in his life he considered proposing marriage.

According to Page Six Style, the chain’s designer said the necklace, titled ‘Previous Engagements,’ was created using 351.38 carats of diamonds, and a diamond expert told the publication the finished product is potentially worth $12.5 million. A “rich flex” indeed. Frankly, we aren’t surprised. We just wonder how many are potentially for Rihanna.

