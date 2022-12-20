‘Live to Lead’ documentary series from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to debut on Netflix

The announcement of the series comes days after their own docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," premiered and broke ratings records on the streamer.

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for an inspirational new docuseries from executive producer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “Live to Lead,” inspired by Nelson Mandela, is an in-depth look at great world leaders.

“Extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity,” the official description from Netflix states. “Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, ‘Live to Lead’ highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attending the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala on Dec. 6, 2022, at the New York Hilton in New York City, are the executive producers of a new Netflix docuseries premiering on Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

The series also features various interviews from inspirational culture leaders. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, famed social justice attorney Bryan Stevenson, the South Africa national rugby union team captain and activist Siya Kolisi are just a few who appear in the series.

Together, the couple quotes the late South African president and anti-apartheid activist in the trailer. “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived’ …,” Prince Harry begins. “‘It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead’,” Markle concludes.

Stevenson talks about people stepping out of their comfort zones. “We actually have to make a choice to do uncomfortable things,”

Clips of the various leaders play in the trailer and words from the duke and duchess end the clip. “It’s about people who have made brave choices to fight for change and to become leaders and giving inspiration to the rest of us. To live to lead.”

The “Live to Lead” trailer has been released just days after Netflix dropped the final episodes of the couple’s highly anticipated docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” chronicling their love story, marriage and eventual step-back from the royal family. The series broke ratings records for Netflix, making the two a trending topic on social media and the subjects of various news articles.

“Live to Lead” premieres Dec. 31 on Netflix.

