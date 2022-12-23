Sexism against Megan Thee Stallion runs rampant on social media during Tory Lanez trial

Despite being the victim of a shooting, online trolls attacking Megan Thee Stallion act as if she is on trial instead of Tory Lanez. TheGrio's Natasha S. Alford breaks down how sexism plays a role in much of the social media critiques of the rapper.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET/ Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

In this segment of “That’s The Point,” Natasha S. Alford addresses the cruel online social media commentary directed at rapper Megan Thee Stallion during the criminal trial of Tory Lanez. From mean jokes to claims that she deserved to be shot, online trolls are being sexist as they attack the rapper.

