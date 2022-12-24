The golden ticket for last-minute holiday shopping: gift cards

Feeling overwhelmed by last-minute gifting? When in doubt, gift card it out!



Loading the player...

We are officially down to the wire in holiday gift shopping. Malls are chaotic, options on shelves are scarce, and the probability of any online orders arriving in time is slim to none.

But have no fear; gift cards are always near! Whether you’re a chronic last-minute shopper or simply indecisive, gift cards can always save the day. But this year, swap the typical credit card or big box gift card with a virtual gift card to a Black-owned business. Not only is the gift card route more eco-friendly, but a thoughtful choice also exposes the recipient to a new Black-owned brand!

The golden ticket for last-minute holiday shopping: gift cards (Photo: Getty Images)

For the bookworms

African woman reading a book at a bookstore.

Semicolon Bookstore is a Black woman-owned bookstore using literature, art, and the pursuit of knowledge to empower the Black community. With an extensive catalog of books to shop for, the bookstore offers customizable e-gift cards that go directly to your favorite bookworm.

For the worldly folks

Photo: Love Dot

Give them a chance to shop globally with a gift card from Love Dot. Thoughtful and ethical, Love Dot sells one-of-a-kind apparel, jewelry, and lifestyle products in collaboration with artisans worldwide. From $10-$250, a gift card to this online marketplace connects fashion lovers with the world.

For the hypebeasts

Photo: IN X OUT

IN X OUT is a Black, female, and queer-owned streetwear brand creating inclusive head-turning pieces that make anyone feel fierce. Their $50 – $100 gift cards are perfect for the most fly folks in your life.

For the ornamentalist

Help them deck their halls well after the holiday is over with a gift card from Peace + Riot. This Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn-based boutique transports shoppers to another world through its eclectic and internationally designed homeware and decor.

For the cannabis connoisseur

Photo: CannaLuxe

Upgrade their smoking accessories with a gift card from Canna Luxe. This woman-owned company provides luxurious, aesthetically pleasing smoking accessories that double as home decor when not in use. Whether you gift $10 or $100, the brand’s products will elevate their smoking experience.

For the beauty guru

Image: Thirteen Lune

Thirteen Lune is an online marketplace and destination for Black and brown-owned and-founded beauty brands. With a $50-$150 Thirteen Lune gift card, one can shop for skincare, makeup, hair care, and body products made for us by us.

For the workout/wellness warriors

Photo: Actively Black

Created by former professional basketball player Lanny Smith, Actively Black is a premium athleisure brand encouraging the Black community to play an active role in their own health & fitness. From $25 to $200, Actively Black gift cards are the perfect motivation wherever you are in your fitness journey.

For everyone

Image: Slvrrm

Slvrrm is a Chicago showroom and online storefront that intersects art, community, and culture. From jewelry to books to clothing to incense, with a gift card to Slvrrm, your loved one is guaranteed to find something they like.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

