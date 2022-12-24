theGrio Style Guide: Ariana DeBose’s big year, Michelle Obama freestyles, and Zendaya’s big chop

This week we’re celebrating Alicia Keys’ game-changing new product, “Ming the Tiger of Harlem,” and the Inaugural Black Carpet Awards.

With a new year around the corner, actor-singer-dancer Ariana DeBose is reflecting on 2022 in the January/February 2023 issue of Women’s Health. As the cover star of “The Beginners Issue,” DeBose opens up about her year of firsts — including her groundbreaking Oscar win. In both a cover story and accompanying video, she does a deep dive into her physical and mental health practices, revealing how she sets boundaries, handles industry pressure, and maintains her physique, skin, and equilibrium.

Images: Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health

“Any time something worthwhile has happened in my life, it’s been because I did the thing I was afraid of,” says DeBose in her cover story. “The second you jump in, you start to refill the cup, and confidence comes back, and by the time you finish, you’re like, ‘Yes, I climbed the mountain. I did that.'”

Michelle Obama’s iconic book tour style

Former first lady Michelle Obama has long been known to make a statement through her words, social action, and her fashion. During the press tour for her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” the bestselling author has once again been serving back-to-back looks. Sporting bold colors, designs, and silhouettes, Obama and longtime stylist Meredith Koop collaborated on casual cool for this tour with a series of elevated street-style looks. However, the most significant change has been seeing our favorite first lady rock knotless braids, something she never did while in the White House.

Michelle Obama The Light We Carry press tour Outfits Michelle Obama on the TODAY Show (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) Michelle Obama The Light We Carry press tour Outfits Michelle Obama on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images) Michelle Obama The Light We Carry press tour Outfits Michelle Obama on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)n Michelle Obama The Light We Carry press tour Outfits Michelle Obama on The Kelly Clarkson Show (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Michelle Obama The Light We Carry press tour Outfits Michelle Obama walks onstage during The Light We Carry Tour at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA) Michelle Obama The Light We Carry press tour Outfits Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation) Michelle Obama The Light We Carry press tour Outfits Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for ABA) Michelle Obama The Light We Carry press tour Outfits Michelle Obama on the TODAY Show (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

“To be honest, we were the first [Black president and first lady in the White House]. They gotta get used to us. I could show up in braids, and now that’s all we talk about,” said Obama in a conversation with Revolt. “When we did a fist bump with each other, they turned that into a terrorist act. It’s just, who needs the hassle? Let me just straighten my hair and get healthcare passed.

“I wore weaves, extensions, and protective styles because you get your hair done every day and sometimes twice a day,” Obama further explained, in a moment relatable to many Black women. “I would not have any hair on my head if I straightened it as much as I had to straighten it.”

Alicia Keys’ Soulcare Brand launches ‘Truly Becoming’ Serum

Photo: Keys Soulcare – Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum

Keys Soulcare’s new “Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum” is touted as the key to plumping, hydrating and reducing fine lines on the skin. Founded by Alicia Keys in 2021, the skincare brand’s newest product was developed in collaboration with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder, formulated with marine bamboo to reduce the appearance of fine lines, poly-peptide amino acids that firm and even out the skin, and multiweight hyaluronic acid to hydrate, plump and smooth.

Like all Keys Soulcare products, the new serum includes a written affirmation on its packaging. According to Keys, the affirmation “I rise above” on the package “is a little reminder that you can do anything…and you really can. Once you believe in your greatness, there’s nothing that can stop you!”

Zendaya’s new ‘do

Debating if you should cut your hair into a bob? Actress Zendaya’s latest look may be all the inspiration you need to pull the trigger.

Long known for wavy, Rapunzel-long locs and great style, Zendaya recently surprised fans with a big chop. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the “Euphoria” star was seen attending an FYC event for the HBO series in Los Angeles dressed in a look styled by her longtime partner in style, celebrity stylist Law Roach. She was dressed in a black and white plaid skirt along with a black collared shirt, black heels, and her hair styled in a fresh new bob with a swooping side part, courtesy of celebrity hairstyle Ursula Stephen.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Zendaya attends Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

The new look, which was met with mass praise on social media and the press, also puts Zendaya’s stamp on one of the hottest looks of the year.

Afro Fashion Association launches the Black Carpet Awards in Italy

Black fashion will take center stage during Milan’s upcoming fashion week in February.

According to WWD, Italy’s Afro Fashion Association will launch the first-ever Black Carpet Awards at Milan’s Fashion Week. The gala is set to take place on February 22, 2023, at a location yet to be disclosed. On the big night, 10 awards across five different categories will be awarded to 10 “leaders of change” from underrepresented communities.

“Throughout my career, I’ve met people and businesses challenging the perception and rewriting the history of DE&I in the country. I thought about celebrating them because celebration is a form of representation which is fundamental,” said Michelle Francine Ngonmo, founder of the Afro Fashion Association.

Denim Tears’ Latest Collection Celebrates “Ming the Tiger of Harlem”

Photo: Ming of Harlem

Did you ever hear the story about a man living in Harlem with a 425-pound pet tiger?

In the early 2000s, a man kept a tiger named “Ming” as his loving pet in his Harlem apartment—right up until he was injured by the big cat, leading to his discovery by authorities. The story of Ming and the hilarious day the cops attempted to seize him has gone down in infamy and only recently resurfaced, due to the breakout Netflix series ‘Tiger King.’

The legend of Ming will be further immortalized through a new line inspired by his stint as Harlem’s most exotic resident. According to reporting first in Hypebeast, the brand Denim Tears‘ latest collection, “Ming the Tiger of Harlem,” celebrates the big cat’s legacy.

The collection features a range of t-shirts, pullovers, jackets, a jersey, and joggers, all designed with Ming in mind. Some of the items simply read “Le Ming” with an illustration of a tiger, while others include blurbs about the feline’s story and images of him in his Harlem heyday. The collection is priced between $60.00 and $650.00, a befitting tribute to the big cat who died recently in 2019 after living a notoriously grand life.

