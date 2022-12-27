Colorado man charged with hate crime after racist, homophobic rant goes viral on TikTok

Jordan Douglas Krah allegedly harassed Arine Kim and Elliot Ha, telling them, "See you outside," before threatening to spit in their faces.

A Colorado man is facing a hate crime charge after going on a racist and homophobic rant against two college students in an encounter that has gone viral on TikTok.

According to CBS News, Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, was booked at the County Jail in Martinez, California, on Monday, charged with two counts of committing a hate crime. Arine Kim and Elliot Ha, the targets of his racist verbal attack, were eating at an In-N-Out Burger on Christmas Eve in San Ramon, located in California’s Bay Area, when the situation unfolded.

“We made sure to ask the workers, could you guys walk us to our cars, we need to make sure that he’s not still around,” Ha said, according to CBS. “And the workers were just super helpful.”

A Christmas Eve encounter that went viral on TikTok led to the arrest of a man who went on a racist, homophobic rant against two Asian Bay Area co-eds. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In the footage, Krah allegedly harassed Kim and Ha, making remarks about their sexual orientations and inquiring about their racial backgrounds and ethnicities. He leaves and returns to confront the pair, saying, “See you outside,” before threatening to spit in their faces.

The students captured the interaction on camera and uploaded it to TikTok, where it received roughly 10 million views as of Monday night.

“Elliot and I were shaking and stuttering towards the end of it,” Kim told CBS, claiming that Krah continued to stare at them for about 10 to 15 minutes after they exited the restaurant.

The San Ramon Police Department asserts that the video’s viral nature aided in identifying both the victims and the suspect.

Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video. The photo below was taken this morning when similar behavior was exhibited by the pictured male.



If you recognize this person, let us know!



Silver Mustang w/Florida plates https://t.co/XPVHqFBKWD pic.twitter.com/Rtb3luziFA — Chief Denton Carlson (@DentonLCarlson) December 25, 2022

On Christmas Day, Police Chief Denton Carlson shared on Twitter a picture of a man driving a silver Mustang with Florida license plates who had displayed “similar behavior” that morning. Carlson’s message was reposted by the department.

“If you recognize this person,” he tweeted, “let us know!”

In a Twitter post following Krah’s arrest Monday, Carlson thanked “everyone who has helped by providing information associated with the racist and homophobic incidents over the past few days.”

