The Jenesis House announces new Afro-Asian inspired wellness retreat series

Jenesis Laforcarde is working on bringing a one-of-a-kind experience to Prescott, Arizona with The Jenesis House (TJH) — potentially the first female, Black-owned adult-only wellness resort and spa in the state.

The wellness resort may open in 2025, but you don’t have to wait to experience TJH! The brand is offering an exclusive series of wellness retreats in 2023.

According to the official press release, The Jenesis House retreats “offer supremely rare experiences aimed at helping participants discover a deeper sense of self-care, uncover meaningful purpose, nourish their creativity, disconnect and reconnect with what’s important, observe a momentous occasion or embark on a novel journey somewhere unexpected. Whether someone is looking to cultivate rejuvenation or find an adventure, The Jenesis House’s exclusive desert oasis retreats deliver just the right destination for inviting in profound transformation.”

The exclusive retreats will take place at three locations: a 12,000 square-foot dome nestled under the stars in the Red Rocks of Sedona, Arizona, a sea side resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Sedona retreat includes chef-prepared meals, wine tour or Sedona excursion, meditation, daily movement classes and more. In Mexico and Morocco, attendees can expect chef-prepared meals, local excursions, meditation and daily movement classes.

“At The Jenesis House retreats, we believe that true wellness comes from within. Our expert team provides guests with an unforgettable experience that encourages personal growth and transformation,” said Laforcarde.

“We offer a variety of programming options that cater to all interests and fitness levels — from yoga and meditation to hiking and biking. With each retreat location boasting its own distinctive charm and culture, there is something for everyone at our retreats.”

As theGrio previously reported, TJH is heavily inspired by Laforcarde’s Afro-Asian background and upbringing. Her grandmother is Chinese and immigrated to Jamaica, while her grandfather is Trinidadian and also has a French background. Growing up in a military family, Laforcarde traveled to Europe and Asia.

With TJH, the founder hopes to create an affordable wellness experience for all and shed light on the Black people and people of color in these spaces.

The Jenesis House is offering an exclusive series of wellness retreats in 2023. (Courtesy of The Jenesis House)

The proceeds from the retreats contribute to the grand opening of the Jenesis House in Arizona.

For more information and to book a retreat, visit https://www.thejenesishouse.com/.

