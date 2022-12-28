Police investigating assault of 2 Black teens by white men at a pool in South Africa after video goes viral

The teenage brothers were reportedly attacked for using what's known as the "whites only" pool at Maselspoort Resort in South Africa.

Police have launched an investigation into the alleged assault of two Black teenage brothers for using what’s known as the “whites only” pool at Maselspoort Resort in South Africa on Christmas Day.

According to News24, a group of white men allegedly tried to keep the teens, aged 18 and 13, from utilizing the resort’s swimming pool. Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, a Free State police spokesperson, said authorities were called to the resort outside Bloemfontein on Dec. 25 at 8 a.m. EST regarding an altercation.

The group of alleged attackers had already dispersed when police arrived. A parent approached, Makhele said, and claimed his sons “were assaulted by a group of white males over the usage of a swimming pool,” News24 reported.

Free State Police are investigating after two Black teens were allegedly attacked by men for using what is considered a “whites only” pool at Maselspoort Resort in South Africa. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/eNews Channel Africa)

Video capturing the alleged racially motivated altercation has gone viral on social media. It shows a white man slapping the 13-year-old, who is thrown back into the pool as he tries to stand up. Then, the man appears to try and choke the second Black male, the 18-year-old.

A second man tugs the younger teen’s hair before a fight. One of the men pushes one of the boys into the pool while appearing to be attempting to keep his head underwater.

The video ends with a man dragging the older teen’s head into the water.

“Family came to spend the day @ MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State,” according to a Twitter message early Sunday from a woman who posted video from the site and identified herself as the victims’ sister. “My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it’s reserved for the ‘white people’ here.”

According to Makhele, “the docket will be taken to court for decision,” and he warned the unidentified suspects to appear in court on a date determined by the court. Police were looking into a case of common assault.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, who expressed disgust at the footage, reportedly gave Makalo Mohale, the nation’s Member of the Executive Council for the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, instructions to handle the situation urgently and involve law enforcement.

“Racism and such barbaric actions,” she added, “have no place in our province,” News24 reported.

Mohale vowed to speak to the young victims and meet with resort management to gather all facts surrounding the incident.

The MEC’s office released a statement in which he decried the “senseless act of racism,” stressing that such unacceptable behavior should never be tolerated, according to News24.

“Thus far, the incident has been identified as one element that remains a threat to the revival of the tourism sector,” Mohale said, News24 reported. “Therefore, we urge our communities to report any incident of racism to law enforcement agencies and continue to play a role in assisting the police to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.”

Lt. Gen. Baile Motswenyane, Free State’s provincial commissioner, made clear its investigating team would give the alleged Christmas morning assault the “proper attention.”

“We condemn the behavior,” Motswenyane said, “as reflected in the video.”

