Meek Mill bails 20 women out of jail for the holidays

The Philadelphia rapper posted bail for 20 women incarcerated at Philadelphia’s Riverside Correctional Facility in time for them to spend Christmas with their families.

Meek Mill posted bail for 20 incarcerated women in Pennsylvania so they could spend the holidays with their families.

The rapper performed the good deed via his nonprofit Reform Alliance, as seen on its Instagram page. Twenty women, detained at Philadelphia’s Riverside Correctional Facility, had their bonds posted.

“The women, who were unable to afford bail, will now be able to spend the holiday season with their families and loved ones,” the caption read. “Five women were released today and will be reunited with their families, with the goal of 15 more women being released in the coming week. The women will also each receive a gift card to purchase groceries or gifts for the holidays.”

Meek Mill performs onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest )

The two-time Grammy Award nominee expressed how important it was for the families of incarcerated women to have some relief and positivity during Christmas time.

“For families impacted by the criminal justice system, the holidays can be an extremely challenging time,” Mill said in the caption. “No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail, and no child should be without their parents during this time if we can do something about it. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year.”

The Philadelphia rapper co-founded the Reform Alliance with fellow rapper Jay-Z in 2019. Dedicated to criminal justice reform, the rappers and other funders like Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft helped raise over $50 million for the program during its formation, with Van Jones as founding CEO.

“Creating the Reform Alliance is one of the most important things I’ve ever done in my life,” said Mill, who encountered his own ordeals with the criminal justice system. “With this alliance, we want to change outdated laws, give people hope and reform a system that’s stacked against us.”

