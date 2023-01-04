Robin Roberts announces plans to marry longtime partner Amber Laign

Roberts shared the news during a segment on "Good Morning America" this week while detailing her plans for the new year.

Loading the player...

It looks like wedding bells may be ringing this year for Robin Roberts. The “Good Morning America” anchor recently announced her plans for the year, including “saying yes” to marrying her longtime partner, Amber Laign.

Television personality Robin Roberts and Amber Laign arrive at Point Foundation’s Point Honors gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Point Foundation )

On Monday’s episode of “Good Morning America,” Roberts sat down with writer Gabby Bernstein in a segment surrounding the author’s book, “Super Attractor: Methods for Manifesting a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams.” When discussing the idea of “saying yes” to things in life, Roberts revealed what she plans to “say yes” to this year, including something she had yet to “say out loud.”

After Bernstein told Roberts to “say it out loud,” Roberts revealed, “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year. It’s something we have talked about but we had put it off. She became ill, but … it is saying yes to that and that next chapter.”

Roberts has celebrated 17 years with Bernstein, per NBC News.

“The universe is a yes for whatever it is we’re putting out.”@GabbyBernstein gives her techniques for setting your intentions for 2023. pic.twitter.com/Ct3LlRFPEn — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 2, 2023

Roberts shared the touching moment to her Instagram account, writing to her followers, “Saying YES to marriage in 2023 💍 Always a joy to chat with @gabbybernstein…she joined us LIVE with a manifestation challenge to realize your dreams in the new year. #marriage #manifestation #loveislove.”

Roberts was very transparent regarding her partner’s health battles, including a diagnosis with breast cancer in 2021, per The Hollywood Reporter. Roberts shared her diagnosis with her followers in February 2022, writing, “My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good.”

In July, Roberts shared some positive news, posting a video of Laign ringing a bell, signifying the end of her radiation treatment.

