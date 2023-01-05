The Supremes, Slick Rick, Nile Rodgers to receive Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards

Bobby McFerrin and Ma Rainey will also receive Lifetime Achievement Awards in February.

Loading the player...

The Supremes and Slick Rick are receiving Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards in the near future. The Recording Academy announced the artists will secure their Special Merit Awards at the 2023 ceremony in February.

Additional Lifetime Achievement Awards honorees include vocalist Bobby McFerrin, guitarist Nile Rodgers, rock band Nirvana, and Heart rock band members Ann and Nancy Wilson. Music photographer Henry Diltz, Ellis Marsalis, the late jazz pianist, and educator and recently departed Stax Records founder Jim Stewart will receive a Trustees Award.

The Recording Academy will posthumously hand out Lifetime Achievement Awards to blues pioneer Gertrude “Ma” Rainey, and Florence Ballard and Mary Wilson of The Supremes.

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The Supremes, fronted by Diana Ross, were one of the biggest acts on Motown Records in the 1960s. The Detroit trio became a template for countless girl groups, as they piled up 12 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, like “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” and “Love Child.”

Ross, a 13-time Grammy-nominee, received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 for her solo work.

Slick Rick, the British-born rapper, is regarded as one of the greatest storytellers in hip-hop history. He’s responsible for some of the most important rap songs during hip-hop’s golden era, including “The Show,” “La Di Da Di,” and “A Children’s Story.”

McFerrin is one of the most inventive vocalists in jazz and pop. His signature brand of a cappella singing and arranging helped him win 10 Grammy Awards during his career.

Rodgers was a founding member of Chic, one of the most successful dance music bands of the 1970s. He, both alone and with late Chic bassist Bernard Edwards, also produced smash hits for Ross, Sister Sledge, Madonna, and David Bowie.

The honorees will receive their awards at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Feb. 4, the day before the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony and telecast.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!