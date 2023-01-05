Video: Grio Top 3 | Top artists keeping R&B Alive

Let's Groove Tonight! Which artists are still creating classic hits?

The 1990’s was a dynamic year for R&B music from Maxwell, to Brandy and Jodeci.

Any era, many of us hold near and dear to our hearts. Luckily, there are artists who are still doing their due diligence to keep bringing that magic to R&B music. Listen in as hosts Jahliel Turner and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe candidly discuss their Top 3 favorite artists who they believe are keeping R&B music alive and well.

