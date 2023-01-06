10 people shot at French Montana video shoot: report

Miami Gardens' police chief called the shooting an "isolated incident."

On Thursday night, 10 people were shot outside of a Miami-area restaurant. The gunfire reportedly erupted during a French Montana video shoot.

The incident happened in front of The Licking, a popular Miami Gardens soul food restaurant, according to the Miami Herald. An argument between two groups of people escalated to gunfire around 8 p.m. local time.

According to local law enforcement, up to 10 people were shot. While the police did not confirm whether a music video was being made at the time, it was reported that rapper CED Mogul posted video footage on social media of Montana and fellow rapper Rob49 in the backseat of a vehicle at the location just before the shooting.

French Montana is seen in 2018 at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California. The rapper reportedly was shooting a video Thursday night in Miami Gardens when gunfire erupted, injuring 10 people. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

CED Mogul told a local NBC station that Montana and Rob49 were shooting a video by a nearby KFC originally, but after a robbery, they later moved it to The Licking, the Herald reported.

Witnesses stated that Rob49 and one of Montana’s security guards were among those who were shot. Several of the injured were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Law enforcement confirmed that at least one of the victims was in critical condition.

Delma Noel-Pratt, Miami Gardens’ police chief, stated that “We believe it’s an isolated incident,” and that investigators were looking into whether or not the gunfire happened during a video shoot.

The Licking is co-owned by DJ Khaled, according to Forbes. Khaled is a frequent collaborator with Montana.

The shooting happened just hours before Montana released his latest project, “Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition,” a collaboration with DJ Drama. The 29-track release features a collaboration with Rob49 with the song “Igloo.” It also features appearances from A$AP Rocky, Jeremih, Benny the Butcher, NAV, King Combs and Tory Lanez.

The “Coke Boys 6” mixtape comes just six months after Montana dropped his most recent album, “Montega.”

