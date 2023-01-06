Video: Grio Top 3 | Top Black Sitcoms of All Time

Before there was "Abbott Elementary" and "Black-ish," there was "Martin" and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

One of the blessings streaming services brings us is the ability to travel back in time and rewatch some of our favorite sitcoms over and over again. These shows taught us about the true meaning of family, friendship and love. They walked us through tragedy and grief. These shows even taught us about self-care and how to live a little. Although many Black sitcoms are decades-old, the topics addressed are still relevant. Listen in as hosts Jahliel Turner and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe break down their Top 3 Black sitcoms of all time.