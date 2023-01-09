Prime Video drops ‘Harlem’ season 2 trailer

The popular streaming series starring Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai is back next month.

“Harlem” fans, rejoice! The popular Prime Video series is returning to the streaming service in just a few weeks, reuniting viewers with Camille (Meagan Good), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Quinn (Grace Byers) and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai).

“Harlem” on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon Studios

Like the first season of the series, written by “Girls Trip” writer Tracy Oliver, “Harlem” follows “four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America.” The first season introduced audiences to this lovable friend group, and it seems season 2 it set to continue to follow them as they navigate their professional and personal lives.

The official season synopsis reads, “after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye considers her future; Quinn goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie’s career takes a promising turn.” Check out the trailer for the series below, which promises that it’s “hotter in Harlem.”

Last year, theGrio’s Cortney Wills caught up with Johnson, who plays Tye on the series, on theGrio’s Acting Up podcast. Speaking to playing a queer character and queer representation at large, Johnson said, “It feels familiar, it feels like somebody that we’ve never seen before, the fact that this character talks like this and walks like this … Tye is breaking the mold of how we create characters, how we create queer characters and what’s possible.”

“Harlem” premieres Feb. 3 on Prime Video.

