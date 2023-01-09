Watch: TheGrio Top 3 | Top Black Romance Films

There's nothing like Black love. Who would you rank among your favorite "golden" couples on the silver screen?

Let’s talk about love! There’s nothing like watching Black romance play out on the big screen, exploring the complications that come with fighting for the one you’re truly meant to spend the rest of your life with.

While there are a number of films that showcase the Black love experience, only a handful remain timeless. Listen in as hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Dozie Ezemma break down some of their favorite Black romance films.

