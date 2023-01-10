Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lists tea parties, tutus as his dad priorities

When he's not busy promoting a new film, the “Black Adam” star lists playing dress up with his two younger daughters as part of his top dad priorities

Loading the player...

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says the most important role for him at this stage of life is being a dad to his three daughters, People reports.

When he’s not busy promoting a new film, the “Black Adam” star lists playing dress-up with his two younger daughters as part of his top dad priorities. Johnson shares Tiana, 4, and Jasmine, 7, with his wife Lauren Hashian. He is also father to daughter Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Dwayne Johnson attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “Red Notice” at L.A. LIVE on Nov. 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

During an appearance on “CBS Sunday Morning” last fall, Johnson was asked about a possible presidential run and was quick to make clear that any political goals are “off the table.”

“I will say this, ’cause it requires the B side to this: I love our country and everyone in it. And I also love being a daddy,” he explained, PEOPLE reports.

“And that’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives,” Johnson added.

The global superstar admits that his professional wrestling career often kept him on the road when Simone was growing up, and the dutiful dad will not make the same mistake with his two youngest children.

“I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter was growing up in this critical age, at this critical time in her life,” Johnson told “CBS Sunday Morning’s” Tracy Smith.

“That’s what the presidency will do,” he added. “So, my No. 1 priority is my daughters.”

On Sunday, Johnson shared a clip of an interview on his Instagram page in which he admits to enjoying tiara and tutu-wearing tea parties with Tiana and Jasmine.

“I know what it’s like to have a job you love (pro wrestler) and yet it takes you away from the thing you love most (your firstborn child) from years of being on the road wrestling,” he captioned the clip. “I made a promise that I would never do business in anything again that took me away from my family.”

Johnson added, “That’s why these days I do my best to protect ‘being dad’ with all I got to my three daughters.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!