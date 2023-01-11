As Meghan Markle cried, Harry dug small grave with hands to bury miscarried baby, he recounts

In his new memoir, "Spare," the prince said he "felt totally hopeless" when Meghan Markle suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

A passage from Prince Harry’s new memoir, “Spare,” describes how he “felt totally hopeless” when Meghan Markle suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

Harry recalls how he and his wife “both wept” and mourned in the days after the pregnancy loss.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. In his new memoir, “Spare,” the prince said he “felt totally hopeless” when Markle suffered a miscarriage in 2020. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – Pool /Getty Images)

“A tiny package,” Harry said of the “unborn child” who left the hospital with them and whom he would later bury. “We went to a place, a secret place only we knew. Under a spreading banyan tree, while Meg wept, I dug a hole with my hands and set the tiny package softly in the ground,” the Duke of Sussex wrote in an excerpt that PEOPLE. The bombshell memoir hit bookshelves globally on Tuesday.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Markle wrote in a 2020 essay for The New York Times. The couple’s son Archie Harrison was 1 at the time of the miscarriage.

“After changing [Archie’s] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” Markle explained.

Harry and Marke also touch on the heartbreaking miscarriage in their new Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.” Harry suggested that the stress of her litigation with the Mail on Sunday possibly caused the pregnancy loss. “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing,” he said.

“Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created caused by that? Of course, we don’t. [But] bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her,” Harry continued.

Markle and Harry welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in June 2021.

