Naomi Osaka’s going to be a mama

The four-time Grand Slam tennis singles champion gave love to her 2.7 million Instagram followers and vowed a return to tennis in 2024 at the Australian Open, where she will compete for her third title.

Loading the player...

Congratulations are in order for Naomi Osaka!

The tennis phenom, 25, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Grammy-nominated rapper YBN Cordae, PEOPLE reported. Osaka shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday, posting a series of photos that included an ultrasound with a caption that read, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

Osaka and Cordae — born Cordae Amari Dunston — began dating in 2019, spending their first date at the Staples Center watching the Los Angeles Clippers in action.

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child. (Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

In a message shared in English and Japanese, Osaka reflected on her past and what’s to come as she prepares to welcome her first child.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka wrote, PEOPLE reported. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion continued by saying that she doesn’t take any of life’s moments for granted, and she’s looking forward to returning to her passion — this time with the support of her child.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha,” Osaka said, according to PEOPLE.

While she referred to 2023 as a year that will be “full of lessons,” the tennis pro gave love to her 2.7 million Instagram followers and vowed a return to tennis in 2024 at the Australian Open, where she will compete for a third title.

As a “sidenote,” according to PEOPLE, Osaka added, “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you’ll find your way eventually.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!