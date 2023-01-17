Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo among headliners of 2023 Governors Ball

The New York music festival is scheduled for June 9 to 11 and is moving to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.

Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo have been revealed as two of the three headliners of the 2023 Governors Ball. Electronic duo Odesza was also named a headliner of the annual New York City music festival.

Founders Entertainment announced the headliners and full lineup of the Governors Ball, posting the news to social media on Tuesday. The festival is planned for June 9 to 11 and will feature more than 60 performers that weekend.

Lizzo will headline the first night of music on June 9. Also on the opening day bill are Lil Uzi Vert, Joey Bada$$, PJ Morton, Diplo, Maxo Kream and Omar Apollo.

Provided by Founders Entertainment

Lamar will close out the festival as the June 11 headliner. The lineup for the final day will include Lil Nas X, Giveon, Pusha T, Tems, Phony Ppl and Sabrina Claudio.

Odesza will headline on June 10, following acts for the day such as Lil Baby, Kenny Beats, Syd and Amber Mark.

Apart from announcing the big-name headliners, revealing that young area musicians will perform at the festival and disclosing partnerships with area nonprofits, Founders Entertainment noted that the festival was moving to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the borough of Queens. The Governors Ball spent the two previous years at nearby Citi Field — home of MLB’s New York Mets — after many years (until 2019) at Randall’s Island Park. It was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pre-sale tickets for the 2023 Governors Ball will be available on Thursday. Sales of general admission tickets will soon follow.

