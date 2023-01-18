Sade, Teddy Riley, Snoop Dogg selected for Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Class of 2023 induction ceremony is planned for June 15 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has selected Sade Adu of Sade, Teddy Riley and Snoop Dogg for its Class of 2023 inductees.

Adu, Riley and Snoop are among the seven selected for 2023, according to Variety. The others are singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan, producer and Electric Light Orchestra founder Jeff Lynne, songwriter and producer Glen Ballard and frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Liz Rose.

Riley is the architect of New Jack Swing, an R&B subgenre that blends the gospel-inspired vocals of soul music and the rhythmic urgency of hip-hop. Riley has co-written and produced numerous hits during his career like Doug E. Fresh and the Get Fresh Crew’s “The Show,” Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative,” Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time” and Keith Sweat’s “Make It Last Forever.”

Teddy Riley is among the seven inductees in the Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Teddy Riley)

Adu, popularly known as Sade, is the frontwoman and chief lyricist for the eponymous British quartet, Sade. The group debuted “Diamond Life” in 1984. Although the band only released six studio albums in 38 years, all were certified platinum or more, thanks to records like “Smooth Operator,” “Sweetest Taboo,” “(Love is) Stronger Than Pride” and “No Ordinary Love.”

Snoop Dogg has enjoyed a longevity in music that few rappers have. The Long Beach, California MC has reinvented himself many times while piling up hits over his three-decade career. It includes solo smashes like “Gin and Juice,” “Who Am I (What’s My Name)” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” as all as collaborations with other artists like Dr. Dre (“Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thing,” and “The Next Episode”).

Voters chose the seven inductees from a pool of 21 finalists, including Bryan Adams, Patti Smith, Vince Gill and Steve Winwood.

