Grio Top 3 | What are the top must-play songs at a cookout?

Millennials talk about their favorite jams to listen to at a family and friends cookout.

A cookout needs two things to be successful: good food and a solid playlist. Have you ever heard of a Black cookout with no music in the background? Whether it be at the family reunion, a birthday party, or a holiday weekend celebration, hosting a family gathering with a grill, dominoes, and an old-school playlist is essential to the Black experience. Tune in as hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Jahliel Turner discuss their Top 3 must-play songs at a cookout.

