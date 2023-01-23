Beyoncé returns to stage in Dubai for first concert in four years

The Grammy-winner singer performed for an invite-only crowd at Dubai's Atlantis The Royal Resort.

Beyoncé took the stage as a headliner for the first time in four years, performing in Dubai on Saturday.

The 28-time Grammy Award-winner performed for an invite-only audience at Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal Resort, according to Variety. Her performance was part of the Resort’s “Grand Reveal” weekend, in preparation for its opening next month.

Beyoncé performs on stage, headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Beyoncé was accompanied on stage by the Firdaus Orchestra, an all-female ensemble featuring women from 24 nationalities. The orchestra is mentored by Academy Award-winner A.R. Rahman. The concert’s violinists were adorned with gold headpieces, as were its dancers, matching the aesthetic of the Egyptian-themed backdrop.

The “Break My Soul” singer opened the show with a cover of Etta James’ “At Last.” Beyoncé portrayed James in the film “Cadillac Records.” The rest of the setlist included hits from her solo catalog, including tracks like “Crazy in Love,” featuring a cameo from daughter Blue Ivy, “Brown Skin Girl,” “Freedom,” “Beautiful Liar,” the Oscar-nominated “Be Alive,” and the set closer, “Naughty Girl.”

Her performance lasted one hour and featured three costume changes, including a yellow corseted dress with a feathered skirt, A red corseted jumpsuit topped with a skirt, and a sheer crystal-adorned mini-dress. Designers included Dubai’s Atelier Zuhra, Nicolas Jebran of Lebanon, Ukrainian designer Frolov, and Dolce and Gabbana.

Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal) Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 – Beyonce Performance Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal) Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 – Beyonce Performance Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter perform on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Absent from the setlist was material from Beyoncé’s latest solo album, “Renaissance.” The album has helped the singer lead the forthcoming 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations, tied with Kendrick Lamar for the most nominations this year. Beyoncé’s nominations include Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year for “Break My Soul.”

In addition to Blue Ivy, other members of Beyoncé’s family present included her husband, Jay-Z, and their children, Rumi, and Sir Carter. Her parents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Matthew Knowles were also there. Other notable names in the audience of exclusive attendees iincluded Nia Long, Chloe and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle, and Kendall Jenner.

