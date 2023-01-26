‘The Hill with April Ryan’: Biden gears up to deliver State of the Union address
TheGrio’s White House correspondent April D. Ryan breaks down President Joe Biden’s anticipated State of the Union address, and more top political news.
In this week’s episode of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s White House Correspondent April D. Ryan breaks down President Joe Biden’s anticipated State of the Union address slated for next month, the U.S. debt ceiling crisis and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ move to ban schools from teaching an advanced placement African American studies course.
TheGrio caught up with U.S. Congressman James Clyburn, D-S.C., and White House chief economist Jared Bernstein.
Clyburn said he hopes President Biden “will stay the course” in his State of the Union address on Feb. 7, which will be delivered on prime time television inside the U.S. House chamber.
“We are really making significant progress on behalf of the American people, and we still got some more to do,” the congressman said. “I would hope that the president will make clear his position on voting rights and the fact that we should get rid of the filibuster in order to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”
