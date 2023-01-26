‘The Hill with April Ryan’: Biden gears up to deliver State of the Union address

TheGrio’s White House correspondent April D. Ryan breaks down President Joe Biden’s anticipated State of the Union address, and more top political news.

In this week’s episode of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s White House Correspondent April D. Ryan breaks down President Joe Biden’s anticipated State of the Union address slated for next month, the U.S. debt ceiling crisis and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ move to ban schools from teaching an advanced placement African American studies course.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol’s House Chamber on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, efforts to curb inflation and bringing the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images)

TheGrio caught up with U.S. Congressman James Clyburn, D-S.C., and White House chief economist Jared Bernstein.

Clyburn said he hopes President Biden “will stay the course” in his State of the Union address on Feb. 7, which will be delivered on prime time television inside the U.S. House chamber.

“We are really making significant progress on behalf of the American people, and we still got some more to do,” the congressman said. “I would hope that the president will make clear his position on voting rights and the fact that we should get rid of the filibuster in order to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.”

Watch this week's full episode of "The Hill with April Ryan" above and catch new episodes every Thursday on theGrio.com and theGrio's social media platforms.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV.