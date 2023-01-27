Damar Hamlin’s medical team receives key to Cincinnati

Hamlin was released from the hospital on Jan. 9 but still faces a lengthy rehabilitation.

Doctors and nurses who cared for Damar Hamlin at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati were presented a key to the city by Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, PEOPLE reports.

Additionally, Fisher-Price and Mattel sent a thoughtful note and donated $10,000 in toys to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. The Bills organization also has partnerships with both Fisher-Price and Mattel.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles before the start of the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

“What an honor it was standing alongside these @uchealth heroes this morning,’ read a Jan. 26 tweet from Pureval’s account. “We gave them a Key to the City for their lifesaving care of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Thank you for representing Cincinnati and providing this kind of advanced care to every patient who needs it.”

As reported previously on theGrio, citing The Associated Press, the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed resuscitation on the field during a game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Hamlin was released from the hospital on Jan. 9 but still faces a lengthy rehabilitation.

“The inspirational work done by Damar Hamlin’s medical care team is a testament to the powerful impact of UC Health and all our healthcare workers,” said Pureval in a release, PEOPLE reports. “These are true heroes, and they spend every day saving the lives of our family, friends, and neighbors.”

“It’s been incredible to see Cincinnati rally around Damar, and those who stepped up to help him recover,” he added.

Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight oversaw Hamlin’s care at UC until Jan. 9 when the athlete was transferred to a hospital in Western New York, The Daily Mail reports.

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects,” Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s marketing representative, told The AP.

“Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal,” Rooney added.

Rooney has visited with Hamlin since his release from the hospital and revealed that while he “still gets winded very easily,” Rooney said Hamlin remains “upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this.”

