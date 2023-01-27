Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 Black sitcom dads or moms you’d want as a parent?

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma share which Black sitcom parents they wouldn't mind having as their own.

Have you ever watched a TV show and wished some cast members were part of your real family? Take your pick: Would you choose a stern but caring father like Uncle Phil from “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” or a sassy yet poised mother like Clair Huxtable from “The Cosby Show”?

Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma share which memorable TV dads and moms they’d like to have as their own.

