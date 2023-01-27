Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are your top affirmations to live by?

Let's talk about motivation. Millennials share what words of encouragement help them conquer difficult times in their lives.

Jan 27, 2023
Words hold power — which is why the words we speak to ourselves shouldn’t be taken lightly. A positive affirmation can shift your focus and turn a bad day into a fantastic one.

What words do you use to put yourself in the right headspace? Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma share their Top 3 affirmations to live by.

