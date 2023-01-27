Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are your top affirmations to live by?

Let's talk about motivation. Millennials share what words of encouragement help them conquer difficult times in their lives.

Words hold power — which is why the words we speak to ourselves shouldn’t be taken lightly. A positive affirmation can shift your focus and turn a bad day into a fantastic one.

What words do you use to put yourself in the right headspace? Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma share their Top 3 affirmations to live by.

