Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon dies

The beloved radio show host confirmed his son's death in a video post shared to social media.

The eldest son of comedian Rickey Smiley passed away on Sunday at age 32, CNN reports.

Smiley has not revealed the cause of death of his son Brandon Smiley, but in the heartbreaking video posted on his Instagram account, the beloved radio show host explains that he was headed to the airport and flying to Birmingham, Alabama, after receiving the devastating news about his son’s death.

Comedian Rickey Smiley speaks on stage during TV One’s “Rickey Smiley For Real” season 2./Getty Image

Smiley captioned the Jan. 29 clip, “I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning. I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm.”

“I hate to announce this, I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets,” he says in the video.

“I don’t know what to do, I can’t think,” says the grieving father.

Several fans, followers, and Smiley’s celebrity friends offered condolences to him and the family in the comments section. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss wrote, “Oh no! I’m so sorry for your loss. I love you & Im praying for you!”

Porsha Williams, who served as Smiley’s co-host on Dish Nation, added, “I’m so sorry Rickey!!!! 🙏🏾💔💔 We love you and we are praying for you !! May God comfort your whole family at this time as well as loved ones !!”

Reality TV star Yandy Smith commented, “My God💔💔💔 I pray over this man, this family. Please comfort them the only way you and your angels can. I pray for peace over their spirits. God hold them all at this time.”

Fellow comedian Bill Bellamy wrote, “My brother we are praying for you and your family …..what is going on in this world….. so many of these heartbreaking moments. My condolences to you and your family.”

One commenter said in response, “No words can express the sympathy I feel for you. Ricky [sic], May God give you comfort. His mom comfort his siblings comfort and everyone that surrounds you comfort during your time of loss.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin also expressed his condolences in a message shared on Twitter.

“I’m devastated to hear that my friend @RickeySmiley has lost his son Brandon,” the tweet read. “Rickey has given so much to our city; this is the time when we need to give back to him. Join me in wrapping our arms around him & his family during this difficult time. We’re praying for you, Rickey.”

Fans came to know Smiley’s family on the TV One reality series, “Rickey Smiley For Real,” which followed him as he balanced fatherhood with his hectic work schedule.

