Kerry Washington announces plans to publish her first memoir

The multi-hyphenated Hollywood star is on track to add author to her list of job titles.

Award-winning actor, director, producer and activist Kerry Washington can soon add author to her list of identifiers. On Tuesday, Washington announced plans to release a memoir in collaboration with Little, Brown Spark publishing. Set for a Sept. 26, 2023 release, “Thicker Than Water” intends to give readers an intimate view of Washington’s public and private worlds.

From stories of her upbringing to navigating the industry, the Emmy award-winning producer chronicles how she effectively hid childhood trauma and overcame a series of challenges and setbacks. She also discloses how she discovered her most authentic self while growing and expanding her career from in front of the camera to behind the scenes in both entertainment and activism.

“I am thrilled to work with Kerry Washington. So many of us have been captivated by her work, both on- and offscreen, but few have the full picture of all it took to get there,” said Tracy Behar, VP and Publisher of Little, Brown Spark. “A brilliant and gifted storyteller, Kerry brings her considerable talents to the page to give readers a deeply personal account of her journey, highlighting all the forces that have shaped her life and career.”

Kerry Washingon’s first memoir, “Thicker Than Water,” is scheduled to be published on Sept. 26. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for AFI)

Catherine Burke, the Deputy Managing Director of Little, Brown Book Group praised Washington’s work on the memoir. “Bringing exceptional warmth and intimacy to her writing, Kerry Washington has written a memoir that will connect with readers in an incredibly meaningful and unforgettable way. It is a real honor to be publishing Kerry’s memoir at Sphere and a joy to be working with Tracy and all the team at Little, Brown Spark on this global publication of such an inspiring woman,” said Burke, who is also the Executive Publisher of Sphere (which is acquiring UK & Commonwealth Rights to the book).

As the first Black woman since 1974 to headline a network TV drama, Washington received widespread acclaim for her role as Olivia Pope on ABC’s “Scandal.” Since that breakthrough role, the actress has showcased the versatility of her talents as an overall industry leader through her production company, “Simpson Street,” as well as her work directing and producing on Hulu’s recent release, “Reasonable Doubt.”

The Bronx, New York native also has a deep passion for activism, becoming active in the political arena following the 2016 elections. As she supports numerous causes, Washington primarily hopes to highlight “the real Olivia Popes” like political change agent Stacey Abrams and other community-based organizers.

“Olivia Pope is one of the reasons I’ve stepped into activism in this way. I woke up the morning after the election in 2016, and ‘Olivia Pope’ was trending. I was confronted with all these people saying, ‘Olivia Pope, you have to fix this’; ‘Olivia Pope, save the day’,” Washington told Time Magazine. “And while I’m honored at the cultural impact she’s had, we don’t fix our democracy by believing in a fictional character. We take care of our country by showing up and participating in democracy.”

To learn more about “Thicker Than Water,” visit kerrywashingtonbook.com

