Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top fashion trendsetters in pop culture?

Time to talk about dressing to impress! Your hosts discuss which celebrities are dominating in the world of fashion.



Loading the player...

Let’s talk about dressing to impress! There are some celebrities who have a signature sweetness when they hit a red carpet, but then there are those who show up and show out outside of premieres and award season. They can wear a garbage bag and look fly.

Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Alexandria Ikomoni discuss which celebs are the top fashion trendsetters — and for whom it’s never about the labels and all about the style.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!